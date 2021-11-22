ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota announces pricing for 2022 Mirai fuel cell vehicle

By Kyle Hyatt
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota's second-generation Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicle represents a considerable improvement over the first-generation car, particularly when it comes to looks. And while it's not a car that works for people all over the country (hydrogen availability is still a problem), for those people who live where there is a hydrogen infrastructure,...

CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

You Will Not Believe the Markup Price on This 2021 Toyota RAV4

Brace yourself. Nothing will prepare you for the markup on this 2021 Toyota RAV4. Market adjustments are common these days on new vehicles. Due to the ongoing vehicle chip shortage and supply chain crisis, new vehicle prices are on the rise. Dealerships are being shipped less and less new cars,...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota, Mazda, Subaru Connive To Save ICE With Carbon-Neutral Fuel

It goes without saying that electrification is upon us – all in the effort to save the environment and with the goal of carbon neutrality. Not all automakers and countries want to accelerate the push, though. Five major Japanese automotive companies have formed a coalition to explore options in the...
CARS
Reuters

Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle makers

OKAYAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it will partner with four other Japanese vehicle makers to explore the viability of alternative green fuels for internal combustion engine cars, including hydrogen and synthetic fuels derived from biomass. The companies, which in addition to Toyota include Mazda Motor...
BUSINESS
CNET

Shopping for an EV, hybrid or fuel-cell car? Understand which is best for you

Although most cars still need to make trips to the gas pump, things are changing with many options. You can find cars with hybrid systems to reduce those stops at the gas station, or opt for an electric car to avoid them altogether. In some places, owning a fuel-cell vehicle is viable, but you'll need to know about refueling with hydrogen. Basically, there are tons of choices.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Toyota Debuts bZ4X All-Electric Vehicle

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has unveiled the U.S. production model for its all-electric bZ4X. What Happened: The new SUV is the first in the company’s series of battery-electric vehicles that will offered under the global "Toyota bZ" brand umbrella. U.S. dealers are scheduled to receive the bZ4X by mid-2022. According to...
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2023 Toyota bZ4x In-Depth Preview and 2021 Toyota Mirai Review

Hundreds of members of the automotive press, you-tubers, bloggers and other influencers gathered in not-quite-sunny Encinitas, California to watch an unveiling of Toyota‘s much-anticipated bZ4x electric crossover. There would also be the opportunity to drive the company’s range of “electrified” offerings and hear a long and detailed overview of Toyota’s...
CARS
Toyota
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Forms “Team Japan” to Fight Against Electric Vehicles

We’ve been saying that Toyota has been delinquent in embracing electric vehicles, but we didn’t expect this. Toyota has formed a new coalition to help to promote gas-powered vehicles over EVs. Called “Team Japan” it will initially impose its message only in Japan. The team looks to be formidable and includes Subaru, Mazda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha, besides Toyota. It says it will help to develop greener options to electricity, and that includes hydrogen power.
ECONOMY
AutoGuide.com

2022 Toyota Mirai First Drive Review: Hydrogen Hopeful

Has any car received a glow-up quite as spectacular as the Toyota Mirai?. The first generation of Toyota’s hydrogen fuel-cell car could charitably be described as “unique.” With awkward proportions and a face like a murderous toaster, a pretty car the last Mirai was not. Lay your eyes on the 2022 Toyota Mirai, however, and you’ll wonder which generous fairy godmother has turned the dowdy into the downright pretty.
CARS
fox5atlanta.com

Countries pledge to phase out fuel-powered vehicles

The chances of you driving an electric-powered vehicle in the future are getting greater and greater. Thirty nations and six large automakers have signed onto a pledge to stop producing fuel-based vehicles by 2040.
TRAFFIC
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Toyota Mirai Yearlong Review Update: Dispatches from the Hydrogen Fuelpocalypse

Here's our third 2021 Toyota Mirai update in a nutshell: The car is great but the fueling is painful, and this month was more painful than most. Allow us to regale you with the story of what happened with our long-term hydrogen-fueled EV during a week we're calling the Hydrogen Fuelpocalypse. Spoiler alert: We did not punch the yutz in the gray Mirai, but damn, did we come close.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Toyota Mirai starts at $50,525

The second-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is heading into its second year on the California market, that being the only state where the sedan can be purchased for the moment. Toyota didn't raise the prices of the two trims for next year, but has increased the destination fee by $30, from $995 to $1,025. The entry-level Mirai XLE starts at $50,525 after destination, the Mirai Limited at a gulp-worthy $67,025, though perhaps that's not bad for a rear-wheel drive sedan with near 50-50 weight distribution, standard LED headlights and 19-inch wheels. The only spec that runs afoul of the equation is output, at 182 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque.
CARS
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Watch How Electric Car Drivers 'Steal' Charging Opportunities

Here is an example of something that appears to happen more often that we thought it would, as EV drivers were supposed to have some EV etiquette. It occurred at an ordinary charging station with AC Level 2 charging points in the U.S. (date unknown). According to Wham Baam Dangercam's video, a Tesla car was actively charging, while another EV driver appeared and decided to disconnect it.
CARS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Market to reach USD 14.5 Billion at a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period

The global fuel cell electric vehicle market is expected to witness a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period. FCEVs vehicle uses hydrogen as a source of energy to generate electricity, allowing the vehicle to be emission-free, thus, FCEVs are future eco-friendly mobility as it emits pure water and filters ultrafine dust from the atmosphere when driven.
BUSINESS
mitechnews.com

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

DETROIT – The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla just passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid Group just rolled out its first cars with 500+ miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford to GM to...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota RAV4: Release Date, Price, and New Features

A quarter of a century ago, the Toyota RAV4 made its debut and helped pioneer the crossover SUV segment. After all of these years, there are many more crossover SUVs, but the RAV4 still paves the way as the best-selling SUV in the world. Read more to find out the release date, price, changes, new features, and color options of the 2022 Toyota RAV4.
BUYING CARS
FireEngineering.com

Vehicle Fires: Plastic Fuel Tanks

There are a vast variety of calls that firefighters respond to every day. When we arrive at the firehouse for a tour, the tones drop, setting in motion our familiar 911 response, but the various emergencies we might face runs the gamut from structure fires, medical emergencies, gas calls, motor vehicle accidents, and on and on. Among these frequent calls are vehicle fires. Depending on where we work, vehicle fires are sometimes the most common type of fires to which we respond. I’m not downplaying or discarding the endless list of hazards that come along with them, but often, we consider these vehicle fires as relatively “routine.” We arrive, position a block to provide for a safe working area, stretch a Mattydale, break it at 100 feet, extinguish the fire, conduct some overhaul, and try and get the VIN/license plate numbers. Sometimes there is more to it, but in a nutshell, that’s your basic vehicle fire, barring extenuating circumstances like explosions, below-grade parking garages, exposures, etc. At the same time, one factor which fire crews seem to encounter more often of late is the presence of gasoline on the ground that has ignited and is on fire.
CARS

