Toyota announces pricing for 2022 Mirai fuel cell vehicle

There are a vast variety of calls that firefighters respond to every day. When we arrive at the firehouse for a tour, the tones drop, setting in motion our familiar 911 response, but the various emergencies we might face runs the gamut from structure fires, medical emergencies, gas calls, motor vehicle accidents, and on and on. Among these frequent calls are vehicle fires. Depending on where we work, vehicle fires are sometimes the most common type of fires to which we respond. I’m not downplaying or discarding the endless list of hazards that come along with them, but often, we consider these vehicle fires as relatively “routine.” We arrive, position a block to provide for a safe working area, stretch a Mattydale, break it at 100 feet, extinguish the fire, conduct some overhaul, and try and get the VIN/license plate numbers. Sometimes there is more to it, but in a nutshell, that’s your basic vehicle fire, barring extenuating circumstances like explosions, below-grade parking garages, exposures, etc. At the same time, one factor which fire crews seem to encounter more often of late is the presence of gasoline on the ground that has ignited and is on fire.

