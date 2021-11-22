ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structure fire at Clarksburg residence ruled a total loss

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A structure fire at a residence on North Florence Street in Clarksburg has been ruled a total loss.

According to on-scene firefighters with the Clarksburg Fire Department, a call of a structure fire at a home on North Florence Street was received at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The call was made by a resident of a neighboring home, and when first-responders arrived on scene, they called in a fully-involved structure fire taking place, firefighters said.

Fire Marshals seeking information about Flemington fires

Due to no one being home at the time of the blaze, no injuries were sustained; however, the home has been ruled a total loss due to the extent of the damage caused by the fire. A neighboring house received minor damage as well, according to the fire department.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time, but the Clarksburg Fire Department is performing an investigation into the incident, firefighters said.

Also responding to the scene were the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS.

