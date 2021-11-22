Autopsy results released in death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis

CONCORD, N.H. — The autopsy of a missing New Hampshire boy whose body was found in Abington in late October shows he died of “violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers,” according to the The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts.

Elijah’s death was declared a “homicide.”

Elijah’s mother, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, are charged in connection with case. They are being held without bail on charges of Witness Tampering and Child Endangerment.

Elijah’s disappearance first came to light on October 14 after a report to the Division for Children, Youth & Families in New Hampshire. Merrimack Police then launched an investigation, along with state police. Elijah had not been reported missing to authorities prior to that date.

His body was discovered on October 23 in Abington, days after his mother and her boyfriend were taken into custody.

The investigation into Elijah’s death remains active and on-going. Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).

