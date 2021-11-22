ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Small business holiday shopping push

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1bll_0d491CXV00

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The holiday shopping season kicks off this week. This year the focus is really on small businesses as they try to rebound from the pandemic. Governor Charlie Baker and the head of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts announced two big pushes for local businesses following Thanksgiving.

In places like Needham center, the holiday rush is coming into focus. Diane Nanni is the Assistant Store Manager at Michelson’s Shoes in Needham. “This year we are seeing a bump a little earlier with people knowing there is going to be a shortage,” said Nanni.

But this year is also coming with challenges that are keeping every small business owner on their feet. “We definitely have a shortage of goods, but we are stocked, we have a product to sell,” said Nanni.

Governor Charlie Baker and the head of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts announced marketing campaigns going into the holiday urging people to consider shopping locally. “Also by shopping locally you are supporting a small biz their families, the families that work for them and you are supporting the town,” Nanni said.

Local shoppers seem to be listening. Nikki Vallone was shopping in Needham Monday with a strategy. “My plan is to shop early and shop now,” said Vallone. She says it is more important than ever to support local businesses. “There is just so much craziness happening in the world and we want to be in a town where happy with and this is how this makes us happy,” said Vallone.

Stephanie Morrissey was shopping for shoes for her two children and is committed to buying them locally. “That’s what makes the Needham town center so great, if we don’t support the biz’s they won’t be here,” said Morrissey.

The Retailers Association Of Massachusetts says the goal this year is for small businesses to get at least a 6 percent bump.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small Business Saturday: Nearly half of Americans plan to participate, survey says

Just under 50% of Americans plan to shop small for Small Business Saturday this year, according to a survey released by LendingTree. In the survey, which was conducted online by Qualtrics from Oct. 15 to 20, respondents said they expect to spend an average of $305 supporting small businesses on Saturday. Sixty-five percent of consumers said they plan to buy at least some of their holiday presents from small businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

State loan helps Cape Cod child care center grow

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod child care center is getting a $350,000 state loan that will help it expand to address a critical shortage of care in the region by providing care for an additional 65 children. The loan from MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank,...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy