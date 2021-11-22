Small business holiday shopping push

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The holiday shopping season kicks off this week. This year the focus is really on small businesses as they try to rebound from the pandemic. Governor Charlie Baker and the head of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts announced two big pushes for local businesses following Thanksgiving.

In places like Needham center, the holiday rush is coming into focus. Diane Nanni is the Assistant Store Manager at Michelson’s Shoes in Needham. “This year we are seeing a bump a little earlier with people knowing there is going to be a shortage,” said Nanni.

But this year is also coming with challenges that are keeping every small business owner on their feet. “We definitely have a shortage of goods, but we are stocked, we have a product to sell,” said Nanni.

Governor Charlie Baker and the head of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts announced marketing campaigns going into the holiday urging people to consider shopping locally. “Also by shopping locally you are supporting a small biz their families, the families that work for them and you are supporting the town,” Nanni said.

Local shoppers seem to be listening. Nikki Vallone was shopping in Needham Monday with a strategy. “My plan is to shop early and shop now,” said Vallone. She says it is more important than ever to support local businesses. “There is just so much craziness happening in the world and we want to be in a town where happy with and this is how this makes us happy,” said Vallone.

Stephanie Morrissey was shopping for shoes for her two children and is committed to buying them locally. “That’s what makes the Needham town center so great, if we don’t support the biz’s they won’t be here,” said Morrissey.

The Retailers Association Of Massachusetts says the goal this year is for small businesses to get at least a 6 percent bump.

