CSU head names interim San Jose State University president

By Nick Preciado
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

The interim president of San Jose State University has been named and will take on the role early next year.

On Monday, California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro appointed Stephen Perez to take on the interim position. Perez is provost and vice president of academic affairs and a professor of economics at Sacramento State. He will start the new role on Jan. 3, 2022 and will temporarily replace current SJSU President Mary Papazian , who is resigning next month following a sexual abuse scandal in the university’s athletics department.

Papazian is set to step down Dec. 21. Vincent J. Del Casino Jr., SJSU protest and senior vice president of academic affairs, will take the helm during the two-week transition period.

“From providing a transformational education to tens of thousands of students to serving as a cultural hub and an incubator for innovation, SJSU is driving the Silicon Valley and makes an impact that reverberates throughout the state and the world,” Perez said in a statement. “I enthusiastically welcome and appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the dedicated students, faculty, staff, president’s cabinet and community to further increase the achievement of our talented and diverse students.”

Papazian congratulated Perez in a statement of her own.

“He has my full support, and together we will work toward seamless transition that helps ensure that the mission of SJSU will continue to move forward,” Papazian wrote.

Papazian announced her resignation following a major settlement between the school and the U.S. Department of Justice over its decade-long failure to address complaints about sexual misconduct by the former director of sports medicine, Scott Shaw. The university agreed to pay $1.6 million to female student-athletes who were sexually harassed. The school and federal investigators identified 23 individuals who Shaw inappropriately touched as recently as last year.

Students, as well as faculty and staff, are still waiting for answers on how the university failed to protect students for years, said Scott Myers-Lipton, a sociology professor and former student athlete.

“Will the new president have transparency for the faculty and the campus community about what just took place on our campus? We still don’t know the basic facts,” he said, referring to Papazian’s involvement in the scandal. To heal the community, there has to be transparency of those issues.”

Contact Nick Preciado at nicholas@sanjosespotlight.com. Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post CSU head names interim San Jose State University president appeared first on San José Spotlight .

San Jose State offers beds to homeless students all year

San Jose State University students say the school is failing to provide emergency housing for those in need. The university agreed this week to extend its one-semester, 12-bed emergency program indefinitely, but students say they have to jump through hoops to receive services. “Requiring students to take out loans is making it impossible to get an emergency... The post San Jose State offers beds to homeless students all year appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Breland: How the COVID pandemic is affecting college students

A recent article published by San José Spotlight highlighted some of the struggles local college students have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. While this article focused primarily on the experiences of students at San Jose State University, it is important to note that recent reports indicate that adult students and students of color—two populations disproportionately served by community colleges—have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
San Jose school districts struggle to find teachers

The lack of full-time and substitute teachers in San Jose schools remains problematic even as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. Several San Jose school districts have elected to increase substitute teacher pay, and one created a new position to fill teaching holes left by the pandemic. Even those incentives are failing to attract educators back into the classroom.
