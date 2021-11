We continue to be impressed by the passion and dedication fans have for preserving past generations’ video games via emulation. It’s often a labor of love, with no reward other than the ability to boot up and play older titles often lost to time. It’s with all that in mind that we are especially blown away by the team behind the PCSX2 emulator project, who recently announced players are now able to at least reach the start menus of 2,688 out of the 2,689 titles in their database. The one game barring them from achieving a perfect score? Why, it’s Real World Golf, of course!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO