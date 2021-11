Parts of Pennsylvania are expected to see their first accumulation of snow since last winter. “The combination of a southward dip in the jet stream, that is unleashing cold air from central Canada to the northeastern U.S., and a series of disturbances from the northern Pacific Ocean will lead allow one or more fast-moving storms with snow to target the Northeast into the middle of next week,” Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist said in his weather report.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO