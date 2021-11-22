ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods seen swinging golf club for first time since car accident

By Sarah Dewberry
fox4now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods is making strides after his car wreck. On Sunday, the golf pro tweeted a 3-second video Sunday that showed...

www.fox4now.com

golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
NBC News

Tiger Woods tweets video on golf course months after serious car accident

Roughly nine months after a car accident left him seriously injured, Tiger Woods is back on the golf course. On Sunday, the five-time Masters Tournament winner shared a video of himself on the green, hitting a golf ball. Woods is wearing what appears to be a brace in the video.
Outsider.com

Tiger Woods Is Finally Back Hitting Golf Balls Again After Major Car Crash: VIDEO

Less than a year after his car accident in Southern California, PGA legend Tiger Woods took to Instagram to share a video of the progress he has made in his recovery. “Making progress,” Tiger Woods declared in the post, which features a video of him finally hitting some golf balls. The professional golfer’s followers cheered on his progress. “This man has no quit in him,” one follower declared.
The Independent

Kipp Popert determined cerebral palsy will not stop his professional golf dream

As he lay in bed recovering from numerous operations during his childhood, Kipp Popert used to play out top amateur golf tournaments in his head.The operations were necessary to make day-to-day life a little easier after Popert was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia, which impairs the muscular movement in his legs.But picturing himself playing in some of the game’s biggest events is no longer necessary after a season which saw Popert top the world rankings for golfers with a disability and set his sights on a career in the professional game.A final round of 66...
Golf.com

5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Could you play the Phil Mickelson BACKWARD FLOP SHOT like this?

Come on, admit it. We have all tried the backwards flop shot at some point. Whether it is on the practice ground or during a social round on the course, we have all tried it. But there are very few people who can say that they have successfully executed it, myself being one. That shot is for the most talented players in the game.
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Tiger Woods’ viral swing, LPGA greatness, more Morikawa

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Tiger Woods’ swing video, the end of professional golf’s fall seasons and what golfy things we’re thankful for.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Latest Tiger Woods Video

Tiger Woods may have taken the next step in his recovery process. On Sunday night, Woods was spotted at a hotel in Los Angeles without crutches. Woods was involved in a car accident in late February in California. The injuries he sustained from that crash were so serious that a rod was inserted in his leg to stabilize his tibia and femur bones.
Popculture

Tiger Woods Spotted Walking With Limp Nearly 9 Months After Car Accident

Tiger Woods was spotted in Los Angeles walking with a limp. TMZ obtained a video of the golf superstar arriving at a hotel in LA on Sunday night, and it's clear that he's not fully healed after being in an accident in the Los Angeles area in February. Woods walked gingerly as he exited his car and walked to the venue. While he didn't have any crutches, Woods was wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.
Deadline

Tiger Woods “Making Progress” On Potential Comeback, Posts Golf Swing Video

Don’t count out Tiger Woods just yet. One of golf’s all-time greats, who has been out of action since being badly injured in a February car crash, showed today he’s not done. Woods shared a video Sunday on social media showing him back on a golf course. His smooth swing is apparently still there, as the video depicted him driving a ball down the fairway. The posts are the first since April by Woods and the first action shots since the car crash that injured his right leg and foot. The three-second clip includes the caption, “Making progress.” Woods is 45, and reportedly is wearing a compression sock on his right leg to improve blood flow. Making progress pic.twitter.com/sVQkxEHJmq — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 21, 2021
Times Daily

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge

One swing, two words and three seconds of a video was all it took from Tiger Woods to get everyone talking Sunday about his future on the golf course. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
