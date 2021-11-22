ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Before geoengineering to mitigate climate change, researchers must consider some fundamental chemistry

By University of Pennsylvania
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a tempting thought: With climate change so difficult to manage and nations unwilling to take decisive action, what if we could mitigate its effects by setting up a kind of chemical umbrella—a layer of sulfuric acid in the upper atmosphere that could reflect the sun's radiation and cool the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Atmospheric Chemistry#Quantum Chemistry#The University Of Val Nci
Tree Hugger

Climate Change Isn’t Funny—Yet the Climate Movement Must Be

Did you hear the one about the all-encompassing global crisis that is threatening the future of humanity? Let’s be clear: There is nothing actually funny about the climate emergency. Whether it’s heat-related deaths, island nations threatened by rising seas, or the ongoing 6th mass extinction event, the devastation that’s been unleashed as a result of fossil fuels is as horrific as it is deadly serious.
ENVIRONMENT
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists reveal zipper head mechanism of telomere synthesis by human telomerase

A telomere is a region of repetitive nucleotide sequences associated with specialized proteins located at the ends of linear eukaryotic chromosomes to protect the chromosomes from progressive degradation and ensure its integrity. During cell division, telomeres will shorten gradually in human somatic cells, which limits the number of times they can divide. Therefore, telomeres are considered to be closely related to cell aging. Telomerase will be activated during cell division to synthesize telomere DNA for compensating the loss of telomeres.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
dailycoffeenews.com

Research Concludes Climate Change Affects Coffee Quality, Not Just Yields

A new study has concluded that environmental shifts associated with climate change and climate adaptation can indeed affect the quality of coffee. The findings have implications for consumers who prefer higher-quality coffees, farmers and producers who rely on both volume and quality for income, and every other actor in the seed-to-cup nexus.
TheConversationAU

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....
ENVIRONMENT
mainepublic.org

Centuries worth of carbon is stored in salt marshes. That's why restoring them is essential to mitigate climate change

Susan Adamowicz, salt marsh ecosystem scientist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, stationed at the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Wells. Marshes have been called the "kidneys of the landscape" because they clean pollutants from water. They also protect communities against storm surges and erosion, and are better than forests at capturing carbon, so are considered critical in the fight against climate change. But when they're under stress, they degrade, and actually release carbon into the atmosphere. Scientists in Maine recently unlocked a mystery that helps explain what's happening to marshes —and how to restore them.
WELLS, ME
singularityhub.com

Scientists Say We Need to Look Into Solar Geoengineering Now—Before It’s Too Late

With the pace of emissions reductions looking unlikely to prevent damaging climate change, controversial geoengineering approaches are gaining traction. But aversion to even studying such a drastic option makes it hard to have a sensible conversation, say researchers. Geoengineering refers to large-scale interventions designed to alter the Earth’s climate system...
SCIENCE
IEEE Spectrum

Climate Expert: Stop Talking About "Geoengineering"

The leaders of the world have just returned from the UN's latest climate change summit, COP26, in which the countries that have signed on to the Paris Agreement upped their commitments to fight climate change. Everyone solemnly agreed, again, to follow the science, which has shown in exhaustive detail that humanity will suffer from heat, fire, floods, and droughts if the world warms beyond 1.5° C above pre-industrial levels.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Nonlinear fundamental research of novel photonic devices with thickness control

Fiber lasers are widely used in the fields of optical communications, medical surgery, laser processing and lidar due to their advantages of good beam quality, compact structure, low cost and good compatibility. Therefore, they are considered to be one of the lasers with broad application prospects. On the other hand, with the further development of nanomaterial technology, two-dimensional materials with strong nonlinearity and fast relaxation process have gradually attracted widespread attention. So far, some two-dimensional materials have been successfully applied to fiber lasers as saturable absorbers and achieved ultrashort pulses.
CHEMISTRY
ucmerced.edu

Researcher Studies Cloud Formation as a Key to Climate Change Modeling

Lots of people look at clouds and think about flying, floating or the shapes they see. When atmospheric chemistry Professor Xuan Zhang looks at clouds, she thinks about tiny particles in the air. With her first grant from the National Science Foundation, Zhang is studying how pine tree emissions produce...
SCIENCE
Daily Montanan

Professor researching how to combat climate change by storing carbon in soil

MANHATTAN — Two carts nestle in a corner of Throckmorton 2209. As she lets the door close, Tiffany Poydras, a master’s student in agronomy at Kansas State University, stops speaking abruptly. “I almost said the D-word,” she said. Dirt. The carts were filled with small, round, foil containers holding what many people would call dirt. […] The post Professor researching how to combat climate change by storing carbon in soil appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KANSAS STATE
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Clarity on climate change

I was pleased to read Commissioner Vince DiFilippo’s letter to the editor acknowledging the reality of climate change and supporting measures to combat it. He made several valid points, which I appreciate. I would, however, expand on a couple of his points in the interest of clarity. First, while the...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Climate Change Is Inevitable. Here's How We Must Adapt

Eighty years ago, the American government began the mammoth scientific undertaking of developing fully operational nuclear weapons. At its peak, the Manhattan Project employed 130,000 people, and its total cost ran to $2 billion (equivalent to $23 billion today). Nowadays, global efforts to mitigate climate change are reaching an even greater scale. Governments are pledging to slash greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050, investments into renewable energy now account for 70% of funding for new electricity generation , economies are being restructured around the taxation and trading of carbon emissions, climate tech accounts for 6% of early-stage VC funding, and geo-engineering projects may modify our atmosphere to reflect solar radiation or change the biological composition of our oceans to better capture and store carbon.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy