ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Ultrathin solar cells get a boost: 2D perovskite compound has the right stuff to challenge bulkier products

By Rice University
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRice University engineers have achieved a new benchmark in the design of atomically thin solar cells made of semiconducting perovskites, boosting their efficiency while retaining their ability to stand up to the environment. The lab of Aditya Mohite of Rice's George R. Brown School of Engineering discovered that sunlight...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery of solar power ‘miracle material’ perovskite finally revealed

Researchers have unlocked the mysterious properties of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite, paving the way for ultra-efficient solar cells.Utilising new microscopy techniques, scientists from the University of Cambridge were able to understand why the disordered structure of perovskite actually increases its performance.Perovskite materials have emerged in recent years as a promising alternative to conventional silicon-based solar cells, as they have the potential to be more efficient at transforming the Sun’s energy into electricity, as well as cheaper to produce.Less than a year ago, scientists from Technical University Berlin achieved a new world record in solar cell efficiency with perovskite, beating...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perovskite Solar Cell#Solar Cells#Nature Nanotechnology#First Solar#Rice University#Purdue#Northwestern#U S Department Of Energy#Argonne#Insa
yaleclimateconnections.org

A simple idea to address fluctuations in solar energy production

To reduce global warming, the U.S. electric grid will need to run on renewables instead of fossil fuels. But relying solely on renewables will be challenging. Marc Perez of Clean Power Research says solar energy production fluctuates by season. “You have way more sun in the summer than in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Super thin solar cells hit new efficiency benchmark

Researchers have achieved a new benchmark in the design of atomically thin solar cells made of semiconducting perovskites, boosting their efficiency while retaining their ability to stand up to the environment. The lab of Aditya Mohite of Rice University’s George R. Brown School of Engineering discovered that sunlight itself contracts...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Scientists reveal zipper head mechanism of telomere synthesis by human telomerase

A telomere is a region of repetitive nucleotide sequences associated with specialized proteins located at the ends of linear eukaryotic chromosomes to protect the chromosomes from progressive degradation and ensure its integrity. During cell division, telomeres will shorten gradually in human somatic cells, which limits the number of times they can divide. Therefore, telomeres are considered to be closely related to cell aging. Telomerase will be activated during cell division to synthesize telomere DNA for compensating the loss of telomeres.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
theiet.org

‘Super jelly’ material can withstand trampling by elephants

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have developed a jelly-like material that can withstand the equivalent of being run over by a car or trampled by an elephant, and completely recover to its original shape. The material looks and feels like a jelly, with a 'squishy' texture, but when compressed...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Korea's Cutting-Edge Fusion Reactor Just Broke Its Own Record For Containing Plasma

Barely a year after the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) broke one record for fusion, it's smashed it again, this time holding onto a churning whirlpool of 100 million degree plasma for a whole 30 seconds. Though it's well short of the 101 seconds set by the Chinese Academy of Sciences earlier this year, it remains a significant milestone on the road to cleaner, near-limitless energy that could transform how we power our society. Here's why it's so important. Deep inside stars like our Sun, gravity and high temperatures give simple elements such as hydrogen the energy they need to overcome the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Key step in how bacteria acquire drug resistance revealed

Researchers have imaged a major component in conjugation—the process bacteria use to share DNA with each other. During conjugation, bacteria can exchange genetic information in the form of special pieces of DNA. These include genes that help them resist attacks from common antimicrobial drugs, making many illnesses caused by these bacteria resistant to treatment.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Mesoporous carbon for a 20-year stable perovskite solar cell

While perovskite solar cells are widely acknowledged to have an important role to play in the future of PV, there are still challenges to overcome, and a wealth of different promising approaches making their way through the research community. Among these are mesoporous carbon perovskite solar cells (m-CPSMs), comprising a...
INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Highly efficient flexible perovskite solar cells with vacuum-assisted low-temperature annealed SnO2

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences. Flexible solar cells have attracted tremendous interest because of their outstanding properties of flexibility, portability, and light weight. These features offer promise for applications in such areas as wearable power sources, building-integrated photovoltaics, and aerospace. Perovskite is considered an ideal material for preparing flexible solar cells because most perovskite thin films and matched hole transport layers (HTLs) can be fabricated at low temperatures (< 150 ℃). However, for the electron transport layer (ETL) to increase the crystallinity and conductivity of SnO2, a relatively high temperature is typically required (> 180 ℃). A high temperature such as this will cause deformation to flexible substrates. Therefore, one bottleneck for highly efficient flexible perovskite solar cells (f-PSCs) is to realize high-quality ETLs at low temperatures.
ECONOMY
nanowerk.com

Scientists reveal ultrafast exciton dissociation mechanism in 2D perovskites

(Nanowerk News) A research group led by Prof. JIN Shengye from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed an ultrafast and high-yield polaronic exciton dissociation mechanism in two-dimensional (2D) perovskites. This study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society ("Ultrafast and...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

New optimizations for a 24.5% efficient heterojunction solar cell

Heterojunction (HJT) is among the most promising routes to higher efficiencies in silicon PV. While HJT modules are already in production from a few manufacturers, there is plenty of potential to push their efficiency higher. Chinese manufacturer Longi Solar earlier this year set a record for HJT cell efficiency at...
INDUSTRY
APS Physics

Device Acts as Both Solar Cell and Battery

A new photoelectric device can convert light into charge that it can then store indefinitely. Photoelectric devices, which convert light energy into electricity, have a vital role in clean energy technologies. They often need to be coupled to batteries that store the captured energy, but researchers have now built a device that combines photoelectric charge generation with charge storage. The excited electrons can be retained for at least a week, until they are discharged as an electric current. The team says the device might find uses in energy generation, photodetectors, or light-based memories.
TECHNOLOGY
pv-magazine.com

Looking past PERC solar cells

Amorphous silicon (a-Si) deposition is the core process for HJT cells and the key to their electrical properties. The process completes the p-n junction through chemical vapor deposition of intrinsic hydrogenated amorphous silicon (a-Si:H), p-type a-Si:H (around 5 nm), and n-type a-Si:H (around 5 nm). Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy