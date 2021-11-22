Team maps out how autophagy functions in mammals; SARS-CoV-2 infection can disrupt the process

Transfer of SARS-CoV-2 from solids to fingers is one step in infection via contaminated solids, and the possibility of infection from this route has driven calls for increased frequency of handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To analyze this route of infection, we measured the percentage of SARS-CoV-2 that was transferred from a solid to an artificial finger. A droplet of SARS-CoV-2 suspension (1 ÂµL) was placed on a solid, and then artificial skin was briefly pressed against the solid with a light force (3Â N). Transfer from a variety of solids was detected, and transfer from the non-porous solids, glass, stainless steel, and Teflon, was substantial when the droplet was still wet. The viral titer for the finger was 13"“16% or 0.8"“0.9 log less than for the input droplet. Transfer still occurred after the droplet evaporated, but was smaller, 3"“9%. We found a lower level of transfer from porous solids but did not find a significant effect of solid wettability for non-porous solids.

