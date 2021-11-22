ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Woman’s probation officer’s badge stolen from car

By Daniel Griffin
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vehicle and stole, among other items, a U.S. probation officer’s badge.

According to Columbus police, the woman’s car was parked outside a PetSmart store on the 6000 block of Sawmill Road on Nov. 1 when the suspect broke into her vehicle and took her U.S. probation officer’s badge, credentials, and credit cards.

Police said the victim’s credit cards were used later that day at a Kroger’s grocery store on the 200 block of West Bridge Street in Dublin to make a transaction of $258.41.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-0139 or email dfitzpatrick@columbuspolice.org .

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

