SF Giants Highlights: Kevin Gausman walk-off sac fly

According to multiple reports, the Pirates have picked up a former New York Yankees outfielder off waivers.
Fan Pirates insider Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette says that the Pirates claimed Greg Allen.
One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
The Philadelphia Phillies have outrighted Ronald Torreyes and he has elected free agency. The Philadelphia Phillies are making moves, and no one is safe. Well, Bryce Harper is probably safe. But Ronald Torreyes, manager Joe Girardi’s favorite underrated utilityman, is officially a free agent. The Phillies outrighted him and five...
The New York Yankees could lose three fixtures with questionable futures this coming week. With the MLB/MLBPA Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring Wednesday, they agreed to move up the day that players can be non-tendered, to the day before the CBA expires. Non-tendered players are not given offers to stay with their respective teams.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
It's not a splashy potential signing, but is is an effective one. According to multiple reports, the San Francisco Giants are in the midst of advanced negotiations with Los Angeles Angels pitcher Alex Cobb. The 34-year-old right-handed pitcher was 8-3 in 2021, recording a 3.76 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 18 starts.
The Chicago White Sox are widely expected to trade veteran closer Craig Kimbrel this season, and their latest free agency maneuver is another sign that the right-hander will be moved at some point in the near future. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the White Sox are in the process...
The New York Mets are skimming the free-agent pool, and one name that could make sense would be Steven Matz. Ironically, the 30-year-old pitcher is the same guy the Mets traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter. A reunion between the Mets and Matz would make sense considering the...
After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
The Seattle Mariners are acquiring All-Star second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres are receiving left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. Adam Frazier had an incredible season with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being dealt with the San Diego Padres....
Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
The Mariners and Angels are both showing some degree of interest in free-agent righty Kevin Gausman, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Gausman has also been tied to the Blue Jays and the incumbent Giants, who have been active in the rotation market this week. Either Seattle or Anaheim would make...
