CGI Picked for GSA’s ASTRO contract

By Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCGI has been selected by the General Services Administration for the multi-award ASTRO contract. This 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity award provides CGI the opportunity to compete for task orders with an unlimited ceiling value to research, develop, support,...

washingtonexec.com

CGI Chosen to Develop Common Catalog Platform for GSA

CGI has been selected by the General Services Administration to develop a modern web-based application programming interface for managing catalog data, called the Common Catalog Platform. Awarded under the GSA CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation contract vehicle, the task order features a phased approach that extends over a 1-year base...
TECHNOLOGY
washingtonexec.com

Top 25 DOD Execs to Watch in 2021: CGI Federal’s Tim Spadafore

In 2021, Tim Spadafore’s team secured a data transformation project at an intelligence agency that will evolve how it processes its intelligence, military and infrastructure data. This is the single largest award for CGI Federal’s intelligence practice. It’s also the company’s first pivot into the mission space within the intelligence...
MILITARY
washingtonexec.com

SAIC Wins $556M Navy Contract Supporting HR Systems

Technology integrator Science Applications International Corp. has been awarded a contract to compete for task orders worth up to $556 million supporting the Technical Services Support 2 Contract for MyNavy HR Enterprise. A part of the Navy’s effort to modernize the way it delivers HR service to sailors, their families...
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

CGI Establishes US IT Center Academy for Workforce Training

CGI has launched a new initiative to broaden its workforce and upskill newly hired employees across its information technology centers in the U.S. Under the U.S. IT Center Academy program, CGI plans to initially recruit 1,000 new employees over the next 18 months and train them in key areas including cloud computing, data engineering and Java programming as well as technology platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics 365, the company said Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Person
Astro
abovethelaw.com

The Contract Topics On The Business World’s Mind

As we navigate the fourth quarter of 2021 and prepare to enter the new year, certain contract-related topics are taking center stage at large companies. To get a sense of which topics are trending among Above the Law’s readership, we took a detailed look at “intent data” compiled by Bombora, the leading provider of B2B sales and marketing data. Intent data is privacy-compliant user data that measures spikes in activity across a network of websites to identify areas of increased interest.
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Pentagon Reveals the Canceled JEDI Contract's Successor

The Pentagon has revealed the successor to the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract: the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract. JEDI was canceled in July because Amazon complained it was only awarded to Microsoft because former President Donald Trump wanted to undermine Jeff Bezos. The legal battle that resulted from that complaint delayed work on the JEDI contract, so the Department of Defense announced that it would replace that initiative with the JWCC contract updated on Nov. 19.
MILITARY
washingtonexec.com

BlueHalo Buys Asymmetrik

BlueHalo has acquired Asymmetrik Ltd., a developer of software solutions and technology tools for the intelligence community’s advanced programs. Asymmetrik delivers open-source intelligence technologies to enable the collection and analysis of publicly available information. The company has experience developing applications across multiple domains including artificial intelligence/machine learning, cryptocurrency, blockchain analytics, real-time streaming analytics, cybersecurity and federated search.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
#Gsa#Cgi#Government Contract#Robotics#Cgi Federal#The Defense Department#Fedsim
washingtonexec.com

Pinnacle Award Finalist Jeff Kerridge: ‘We Aim to Win Work that is Important, Meaningful and Challenging’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Business Development Executive of the Year (Private Company) finalist Jeff Kerridge, who’s senior vice president for business development nuclear and environment at Amentum. Here, he talks key achievements, focus areas going forward, proud career moments and more.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Two Six Technologies Names R&D, BD Leaders

Two Six Technologies has appointed Daniel J. “Rags” Ragsdale as vice president of research and development and Greg Bitel as vice president of business development. Ragsdale joined Two Six in July 2021. The company’s current R&D portfolio includes support for more than 30 active programs sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and numerous other agencies, and a strategic focus on operational transitions and technology insertions.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

What’s Your Contract Stuffed With?

Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat and Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security. You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

Disinformation has been used in warfare and military strategy over time. But it is undeniably being intensified by the use of smart technologies and social media. This is because these communication technologies provide a relatively low-cost, low-barrier way to disseminate information basically anywhere. The million-dollar question then is: Can this technologically produced problem of scale and reach also be solved using technology? Indeed, the continuous development of new technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), may provide part of the solution. Technology companies and social media enterprises are working on the automatic detection of fake news through natural language processing, machine...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
RETAIL
washingtonexec.com

Top 25 DOD Execs to Watch in 2021: Booz Allen Hamilton’s Karen Dahut

After a year of growth supporting some of the Defense Department’s most critical programs, Karen Dahut is especially proud of her team’s work around delivering open, connected and resilient solutions to the warfighter. “I’m particularly proud of our work around networking data across the department through both enterprise solutions like...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. Commerce chief to make pitch for chips funding in Michigan

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will on Monday make a pitch in Michigan for Congress to approve $52 billion to expand U.S. semiconductor manufacturing even as it continues to review data on the chips market from companies around the world. Raimondo is visiting a United...
MICHIGAN STATE

