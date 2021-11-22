ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III expected to play vs. Oregon State; TE/DE DJ Johnson day-to-day

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — Oregon safety Verone McKinley III is expected to return for this week’s game against rival Oregon State. McKinley went down following a 17-yard run by Utah’s T.J. Pledger in...

The Oregonian

What Jonathan Smith said after Oregon State lost to Oregon

EUGENE — Oregon State lost to No. 11 Oregon, 38-29, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Jonathan Smith recapped the Beavers’ fourth conference loss. Below is a transcript of Smith’s postgame press conference. Q. Opening statement. It was tough. They played well offensively in the first half, we were trying to get...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State stakes, Utah blueprint, which Chance Nolan stands up: 5 things to watch for Beavers vs. Oregon

EUGENE – Five things to watch for Oregon State, as the Beavers play their regular season finale against Oregon at 12:30 p.m. in Autzen Stadium:. Washington State’s 40-13 win over Washington takes OSU out of the Pac-12 championship game picture, but the stakes remain high. With a win, the Beavers earn a share of the Pac-12 North title. The last time Oregon State won outright or shared a division or conference title was 2000. The Beavers are looking for their first win in Eugene, as well as back-to-back wins over the Ducks, since 2007. Also, is 8-4 good enough to crack the top 25 for the first time since 2013?
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Washington State routs Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup

SEATTLE — Travell Harris rode on the shoulders of the crimson fans that engulfed the field. Jayden de Laura waved a version of Ol’ Crimson before spiking the unmistakable flag into the turf field. Even Butch, the Washington State mascot, took his turn crowd surfing on the field at Husky...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Watch: Central Catholic Rams’ Stryder Todd-Fields makes spectacular TD catch during Class 6A semifinal game

Central Catholic Rams’ wide receiver Stryder Todd-Fields is known for his speed, but he displayed impressive hands and concentration during one play in the Rams’ game against the Jesuit Crusaders Friday night. Todd-Fields produced a spectacular touchdown catch during the Rams’ 35-28 “Holy War” win over the Crusaders in their...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Oregonian

Oregon Class 6A football state semifinal preview: No. 4 Central Catholic Rams vs. No. 9 Jesuit Crusaders

The Jesuit Crusaders and Central Catholic Rams will renew their “Holy War” rivalry on Friday with a berth in the Class 6A championship game on the line. “Man, we’re beyond excited. We didn’t have them on the schedule for the first time in I don’t know how long,” Central Catholic senior wide receiver Jordan King said. “Just being able to play them one last time before I leave. It’s exciting. The team is excited and we’re looking forward to it.”
