Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III expected to play vs. Oregon State; TE/DE DJ Johnson day-to-day

EUGENE — No. 11 Oregon defeated Oregon State, 38-29, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Mario Cristobal recapped the Ducks’ seventh conference win, which clinched the Pac-12 North for the Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12), who advance to play in their third straight Pac-12 Championship game against No. 19 Utah on Friday (5 p.m., ABC) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
EUGENE — Oregon’s 19th member of the 1,000-yard rushing club, with its 26th such season, is No. 26. Travis Dye had 20 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 39 yards to help lead the No. 11 Ducks to a 38-29 win over Oregon State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
EUGENE — Oregon State lost to No. 11 Oregon, 38-29, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Jonathan Smith recapped the Beavers’ fourth conference loss. Below is a transcript of Smith’s postgame press conference. Q. Opening statement. It was tough. They played well offensively in the first half, we were trying to get...
EUGENE – Five things to watch for Oregon State, as the Beavers play their regular season finale against Oregon at 12:30 p.m. in Autzen Stadium:. Washington State’s 40-13 win over Washington takes OSU out of the Pac-12 championship game picture, but the stakes remain high. With a win, the Beavers earn a share of the Pac-12 North title. The last time Oregon State won outright or shared a division or conference title was 2000. The Beavers are looking for their first win in Eugene, as well as back-to-back wins over the Ducks, since 2007. Also, is 8-4 good enough to crack the top 25 for the first time since 2013?
EUGENE — We were live from Autzen Stadium for today’s game between No. 11 Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) won 38-29 to win the Pac-12 North and will face No. 19 Utah (9-3, 8-1) on Friday in Las Vegas. The Ducks were 7.5-point favorites. Below are...
EUGENE — I don’t know what Mario Cristobal’s living room looks like, but I do know that his two young sons turned the fifth floor hallway at Autzen Stadium into their own little football stadium on Saturday. Oregon beat Oregon State 38-29 in the “un-Civil War.” The Ducks won the...
If only Oregon had played this well last week at Utah. The No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Autzen Stadium delivered the type of performance against Oregon State that might have pushed them past Utah last week and left them two wins away from reaching the College Football Playoff.
Jalen Pickett scored 14 points, Penn State made 12 three-pointers, and the Nittany Lions defeated Oregon State 60-45 in a nonconference men’s basketball game on Saturday, the final day of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. Penn State (4-2) made 12 of 30 from three-point distance and had more...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Maya Dodson and Maddy Westbeld combined for 25 points — sparking Notre Dame to an early lead — but it was barely enough to hold off the No. 16 Oregon State women 64-62 at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Saturday night. Oregon State’s Talia von Oelhoffen...
Alondes Williams scored seven of his game-high 24 points in overtime and Wake Forest held off Oregon State 80-77 Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. The Demon Deacons have won six straight games to start the season, their best start...
Dorian Thomas, a tight end from Kent, Wash. and a rising prospect for the Class of 2023, committed Friday afternoon to Oregon State. Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior, attends Kentridge High. Thomas is the second Oregon State commitment for the ‘23 class. The other is Cooper Jensen, a tight end...
No. 16 Oregon State gets its first serious women’s basketball test of the 2021-22 season when the Beavers play No. 12 Michigan at 4 p.m. Friday in the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Invitational. Scroll down to find live updates. No. 16 Oregon State (3-0) vs. No. 12 Michigan (5-0) Time: 4...
SEATTLE — Travell Harris rode on the shoulders of the crimson fans that engulfed the field. Jayden de Laura waved a version of Ol’ Crimson before spiking the unmistakable flag into the turf field. Even Butch, the Washington State mascot, took his turn crowd surfing on the field at Husky...
EUGENE — If not for the free year of eligibility in 2020, Travis Dye would be among Oregon’s seniors being recognized before the regular season finale against Oregon State but the fourth-year running back will likely not be among that group on Saturday. Dye, who has 158 carries for 937...
SALT LAKE CITY — Losing a couple of early-season games was far from the most difficult thing Utah had to overcome to get back to the Pac-12 title game. “We’ve taken probably the hardest thing that can happen and we’ve turned it into something beautiful,” receiver Britain Covey said after Senior Day victory against Colorado on Friday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Naz Hillmon had 20 points and 13 rebounds, No. 12 Michigan took control in the fourth quarter and the Wolverines held off No. 16 Oregon State 61-52 in a nonconference women’s basketball matchup at the Daytona Beach Invitational. The score was tied at 40-40 entering the...
Oregon State stormed back from a 19-point halftime deficit to force overtime Friday night, but the Beavers went on to lose 80-77 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. Wake Forest led 48-29 at halftime, but the Beavers rallied and tied it at...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 5 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 Saturday to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes. The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play...
Central Catholic Rams’ wide receiver Stryder Todd-Fields is known for his speed, but he displayed impressive hands and concentration during one play in the Rams’ game against the Jesuit Crusaders Friday night. Todd-Fields produced a spectacular touchdown catch during the Rams’ 35-28 “Holy War” win over the Crusaders in their...
The Jesuit Crusaders and Central Catholic Rams will renew their “Holy War” rivalry on Friday with a berth in the Class 6A championship game on the line. “Man, we’re beyond excited. We didn’t have them on the schedule for the first time in I don’t know how long,” Central Catholic senior wide receiver Jordan King said. “Just being able to play them one last time before I leave. It’s exciting. The team is excited and we’re looking forward to it.”
