Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III expected to play vs. Oregon State; TE/DE DJ Johnson day-to-day

EUGENE – Five things to watch for Oregon State, as the Beavers play their regular season finale against Oregon at 12:30 p.m. in Autzen Stadium:. Washington State’s 40-13 win over Washington takes OSU out of the Pac-12 championship game picture, but the stakes remain high. With a win, the Beavers earn a share of the Pac-12 North title. The last time Oregon State won outright or shared a division or conference title was 2000. The Beavers are looking for their first win in Eugene, as well as back-to-back wins over the Ducks, since 2007. Also, is 8-4 good enough to crack the top 25 for the first time since 2013?

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO