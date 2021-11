Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his aide, Melissa DeRosa, are denying allegations that they were once caught “making out on the sidewalk like high schoolers.” That claim was surfaced by a state trooper interviewed for the probe into sexual harassment allegations against the disgraced Democrat. According to the New York Post, the trooper said she had been told by a senior investigator that he saw the canoodling session. “Again, he told me this. I didn’t witness this. I wasn’t even here at the time. But that’s what I had heard,” she said. The trooper said she had also heard about the pair being sequestered in a hotel room and kissing in a vehicle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO