ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Fauci says no masks are needed for family gatherings this holiday season as long as everyone is fully vaccinated against Covid

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Dr Anthony Fauci says masks are not needed during holiday gatherings this year as long as everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that despite rising cases nationwide, vaccinated people do not have much to worry about during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

However, he did advise Americans to still wear masks while traveling or if they are in another area where there are many people they do not know.

His advice comes as cases are rising across the U.S., but booster shots are becoming widely available as well to combat the upward trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6mD6_0d48xaUr00
Dr Anthony Fauci (pictured) says that it is safe for people to gather without masks for the holidays if they are fully vaccinated. He said to CNN on Sunday that his family, who are all vaccinated, will not wear masks this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5Ma9_0d48xaUr00
The holiday season comes as cases in the U.S. trend upwards, though unlike last year more than half of Americans are fully vaccinated now, which could help prevent another case surge of that level (file photo)

'Get vaccinated and you can enjoy the holidays very easily. And if you're not, please be careful,' Fauci told CNN's State of the Union.

'Get tested if you need to get tested when you're getting together, but that's not a substitute for getting vaccinated.

'Get yourself vaccinated and you can continue to enjoy interactions with your family and others.'

Millions of Americans plan to travel and gather with family members this holiday season, starting Thursday with the thanksgiving holiday.

This week is also one of the busiest weeks of the year for the travel industry, as many flock to their hometowns for the weekend.

Experts say there is some risk to traveling and gathering this holiday season, , but the vaccine should give enough protection for people to feel safe.

Cases are trending upwards in the U.S. at the moment, up nearly 30 percent over the past month, from 73,000 cases a day in late October to 93,000 per day this week.

This same time last year, cases were trending upwards as well, and the holidays ended up kicking off the largest COVID-19 surge to date.

Infections peaked in early January with more than 250,000 cases per day.

Fauci, and other health officials, are hopeful that this year will not be as bad as the last, as now Americans have widely available access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300I3y_0d48xaUr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SF83M_0d48xaUr00

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, 80 percent of Americans 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 69 percent are fully vaccinated.

Efficacy of the vaccines have been shown to decline over time, though, spurring regulators to authorize vaccine boosters for Americans.

As of last Friday, all Americans aged 18 or older are now eligible for vaccine boosters, at least six months after receiving the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson jab.

The CDC reports that 20 percent of American adults have received their booster shot as of Monday.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN that he and his family, who are all fully vaccinated, will be gathering this year - and will do so without masks.

He said that the rising cases in the U.S. were a result of the virus spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated, then 'spilling over' to vaccinated Americans.

'Get vaccinated if you're not vaccinated and boostered if you have been vaccinated,' he said.

Fauci notes that anyone who starts a two-dose vaccine series now will still be able to get fully vaccinated by Christmas, though time is running out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehufx_0d48xaUr00

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Science says coronavirus vaccines, over time, barely effective

A new study of veterans’ medical histories published in the journal Science finds that the effectiveness of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in America dramatically dropped as the months wore on — by double digit levels, in fact. That’s science, folks. That’s taking a look at data through honest eyes...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Covid#Cdc#Cnn#Americans#State Of The Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Fauci says ‘fully vaccinated’ doesn’t have to include booster shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that COVID-19 vaccine boosters are not necessary to be considered fully vaccinated — despite previously suggesting the extra shot would be crucial to get to that point. The White House’s chief medical adviser said the data currently available does not indicate that federal officials should...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Denver

Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other Strains

(CBS4) — Health professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants. (credit: CBS) “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday to CNN. The Omicron variant, which was detected in early November, has not been found in Colorado yet, or even the United States. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact...
WORLD
Daily Mail

No cases of COVID-19 omicron variant identified in US yet, CDC says after Fauci said 'he would not be surprised' if it was already here

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that no cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 have been identified in the country as of Friday night. The agency said it was following details on the new variant, which was first reported in South Africa and is feared to be more infectious than previous variants. The CDC classified omicron as a 'variant of concern.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy