FROM OUR FRIENDS ON FACEBOOK: Sonya Frazier

As a preeminent nursing program, Oklahoma City University’s Kramer School of Nursing continues to innovate its offerings to produce some of the most highly skilled nurses in our region. The school fosters a learning environment where students are challenged to think critically and holistically, encouraging them to use their passion and knowledge to advance the profession of nursing. With students consistently exceeding the national licensure pass rates for the traditional Bachelor of Science degree and certification pass rates for the Doctor of Nursing practice family nurse practitioner, and high job placement rates after graduation, it’s not a surprise to see that OCU’s Kramer School of Nursing was included in the Nursing Schools Almanac’s 2020 rankings of the best U.S. nursing schools. The fall of 2020 brought additional career advancement opportunities for OCU’s Kramer School of Nursing students. LPNs now have the option of an LPN-BSN degree track. Nurses who want to pursue their master’s degree, but need flexibility, can choose the MSN-HyFlex program. Nurses who work within the context of population-focused care have the option of getting an MSN in the Community Based Public Health (CBPH) track, which is also offered as a DNP Completion track. In addition to the programs, OCU’s KSN enrolled their first cohort in the BSN-DNP, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner track, the first BSN-DNP PMHNP program in the state. (story continues below)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO