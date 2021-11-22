ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FROM OUR FRIENDS ON FACEBOOK: Sonya Frazier

oknursingtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlighting Sonya Frazier, another Native ONA member. November is Native American Heritage Month! This week we are highlighting Sonya Frazier, a Native ONA member. Sonya Frazier is Choctaw and Chickasaw. She has been a registered nurse for 19 years and an officer in the United Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS)...

oknursingtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

Should we keep our friends?

This is my first semester at WSU like it is for many others. It is my first semester at any university, meaning it is also my first time experiencing communal housing. When I received my housing assignment back in July, I, like many others, attempted to get a different residence hall because the one I got was not the ideal living situation.
PULLMAN, WA
theeastsiderla.com

Our Voice Facebook Group Connects Parents and Education Advocates

When Juanita García, a parent leader of the Los Angeles Unified School District, was invited to join the Facebook group, Our Voice: Communities for Quality Education, she thought the experience would be similar to the webinars she often participates in at her children’s local school. Instead, she found a bilingual...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oknursingtimes.com

Precious moments: Serving seniors is learning about life

Heather Schenck was looking for a home-town nursing position close to home in Stillwater. Golden Oaks Village stood out to her from other places as being very family oriented, said Schenck, LPN, director of nursing. She found that a life of serving seniors is mutually beneficial. It helps Schenck to be centered in her own life.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Service#Health Equity#Native American#Bsn#Rn#Usphs#Ona#Indigenous#The Regalia#Nbna#Ncemna#Commission
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
centraloregondaily.com

Dept. of Human Services mistakenly issues $7.8M in pandemic food benefits

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) mistakenly issued $7.8 million of Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) food benefits to abbout 5,800 students in Oregon. Students at one Central Oregon school were impacted – Obsidian Middle School in Redmond. ODHS is working to recover any unused food benefits that were mistakenly issued, but...
REDMOND, OR
Itemlive.com

Mother wants help, not handouts

A mother of two wants to earn more money by picking up extra hours at her job to help make ends meet and to buy toys for her children. The The post Mother wants help, not handouts appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Murfreesboro Post

Joe Dubin: A little advice for our new friends

Just about every day in Main Street Nashville there is an article about another company who is picking up and moving to Middle Tennessee. I say, come one and come all, to the greatest community in all of these beautiful United States. I also have a little advice for you,...
NASHVILLE, TN
oknursingtimes.com

OHA Presents Awards to Outstanding Leaders

Health care professionals from throughout the state attended the Oklahoma Hospital Association’s (OHA’s) 102nd annual convention, Connect 21, Nov. 17-19, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City. In addition to the educational sessions and an exhibit hall, other convention highlights included the presentation of several awards to Oklahoma’s outstanding health care leaders.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Thankful for a New Lease of Life this Thanksgiving

An Oklahoma Man Shares His Heart Transplant Journey. With a renewed lease on life, this Thanksgiving will be extra special to Jack Chappell, 57. After showing signs of heart failure nearly a decade ago, this father of two began the fight of his life. In 2012, Chappell fell ill with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TheConversationAU

Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
EDUCATION
The Montgomery Advertiser

Be thankful for family, friends and our nation this Thanksgiving

Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863. However, the first Thanksgiving feast took place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, 242 years earlier in 1621. Throughout the Colonial era, English settlers in New England held days to give thanks to God for their blessings, such as much needed rainfall, and later on for victories in the Revolutionary War.
oknursingtimes.com

OCU continues to lead

As a preeminent nursing program, Oklahoma City University’s Kramer School of Nursing continues to innovate its offerings to produce some of the most highly skilled nurses in our region. The school fosters a learning environment where students are challenged to think critically and holistically, encouraging them to use their passion and knowledge to advance the profession of nursing. With students consistently exceeding the national licensure pass rates for the traditional Bachelor of Science degree and certification pass rates for the Doctor of Nursing practice family nurse practitioner, and high job placement rates after graduation, it’s not a surprise to see that OCU’s Kramer School of Nursing was included in the Nursing Schools Almanac’s 2020 rankings of the best U.S. nursing schools. The fall of 2020 brought additional career advancement opportunities for OCU’s Kramer School of Nursing students. LPNs now have the option of an LPN-BSN degree track. Nurses who want to pursue their master’s degree, but need flexibility, can choose the MSN-HyFlex program. Nurses who work within the context of population-focused care have the option of getting an MSN in the Community Based Public Health (CBPH) track, which is also offered as a DNP Completion track. In addition to the programs, OCU’s KSN enrolled their first cohort in the BSN-DNP, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner track, the first BSN-DNP PMHNP program in the state. (story continues below)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy