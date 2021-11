It was an eventful game for DeBrincat in Chicago’s latest win as he recorded the first Gordie Howe hat trick of his career, scoring a goal, recording an assist, and getting into a fight with Yannie Gourde during the Blackhawks’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. DeBrincat is now up to nine goals and 12 total points on the season and is picking up where he left off a year ago offensively when he scored 32 goals and 56 total points in 52 games. As of now he is on a 46-goal pace for this season. He already has one 40-goal season in his career, would have had one in a full season a year ago, and looks to be on pace for another this season.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO