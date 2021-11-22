ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

BMW building US plant logistics centre

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg, South Carolina, said it would expand its logistics operations to a new building being developed across the Interstate 85 freeway from the plant. The project will cost about US$100m. When completed, the new logistics centre would be nearly 1m sq ft in size and...

www.just-auto.com

Spartanburg, SC
