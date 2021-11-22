ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Back-To-Back Robberies Have Police Chasing Suspects in Kennewick

By John McKay
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kennewick Police are searching for multiple suspects from a pair of early Monday morning robberies less than 30 minutes apart. One of them appeared to involve a home invasion. Police were called to a residence in...

Pasco WA
