President Joe Biden has ended weeks of speculation by choosing to appoint Federal Reserve Board (FRB) Chair Jerome Powell to another four-year term in that post. Meanwhile, Biden has also chosen Lael Brainard, who currently serves with Powell on the seven-member FRB, to become the next vice chair of that body, filling an open seat. The announcements came on Nov. 22, 2021, and both nominations are subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO