In part one of David O’Brien’s interview with Charlie Morton for The Athletic, Morton talked about how injured players could suffer from a potential lockout since they won’t be able to rehab with team doctors. Part one also covered a number of other topics, so I encourage you to read it if you have a subscription to The Athletic. However, it is part two that covers the #1 topic on the minds of Braves fans right now — Freddie Freeman.

