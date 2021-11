Executives at the bath bomb company Lush announced this week that they will deactivate the brand’s social media—including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat accounts—in protest of the “serious effects social media” has on users’ mental health and wellbeing. According to a press release first reported by People, part of this decision was made in reaction to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony on Capitol Hill and a trove of documents leaked to The Wall Street Journal in October. Lush’s social media blackout will occur in all 48 states where the brand operates.

