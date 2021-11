A poll published this week showed that only a fraction of residents in Massachusetts believe legalization of marijuana has negatively impacted the state. The University of Massachusetts Amherst and WCVB published a poll on Monday in which 61% of respondents said legal adult-use cannabis has overall been positive for the state. While 25% said it was neither positive nor negative, only 13% said it was negative.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO