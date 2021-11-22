ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ManningCast Guests for Giants vs. Buccaneers Announced

By SI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slate of guests for this Monday night's ManningCast of the Giants vs. the Buccaneers has been announced. The first guest will be legendary...

bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants open as huge road underdogs vs. Buccaneers

The New York Giants have opened as whopping 11.5-point underdogs for next Monday night’s game against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers down in Tampa, per Tipico. The over/under opened at 49.5 points. The Giants (3-6) are coming off their bye week. They had won two of three heading into...
NFL
buccaneers.com

How to Watch: Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return home for the first time in nearly a month to finish out their tour of NFC East teams as they take on the 3-6 Giants on Monday Night Football. The matchup pits the number three offense against the 25th-ranked total defense held by New York. It also is a reunion of sorts for quarterback Tom Brady, who will face former Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Joe Judge for the first time as a head coach.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Buccaneers, Week 11: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants open what is technically the second half of their 2021 NFL season on Monday night by traveling to Raymond James Stadium to face the defensive Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 3-6 Giants enter the game as 10.5-point underdogs against the defending Super Bowl champion...
NFL
buccaneers.com

2021 Week 11 Expert Picks: Giants vs. Buccaneers

As we saw last week, nothing is certain in #ThisLeague and though the New York Giants don't rank above 24 in most major power rankings, the Buccaneers cannot afford to overlook them this week. All eyes will be on the Monday night matchup as the Bucs return home for the...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Giants vs Buccaneers MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -11, O/U 49.5) Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 29-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$70 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New York posted mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (21-7, $1330), serving as the betting underdog (25-21, $190) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (22-24-1, minus-$440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are also pedestrian, with the Giants sporting a 5-4 overall record ($60), 3-1 mark on the road ($190), and 3-3 record versus NFC foes (minus-$30). Citing other intriguing trends, the Giants are 10-2 ATS when charting their last 12 times of being an underdog of +8 or higher ($780). Conversely, New York owns a 2-11 ATS mark (minus-$1000), when tracking the last 13 times the Giants outscored their new opponent by more than five points the previous week. For the season, the Giants offense ranks 16th overall in passing offense (238.9 yards per game), 21st in total offense (334.8 yards per week), 24th in scoring offense (19.9 points per game), and 25th in rushing offense (95.9 yards per week). And since Week 7, New York's emerging defense has surrendered only 39 points over three games.
NFL
giants.com

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Monday Night Football

The New York Giants travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in Week 11 on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. This is the 24th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 15-8. The teams have met each of the last four seasons, most recently in Week 8 of the 2020 season when the Giants fell to the Bucca- neers, 25-23, in East Rutherford. The Giants have won three of the last four meetings in Tampa.
NFL
giants.com

Giants vs. Buccaneers: 5 storylines to follow on MNF

The Giants are coming off their bye week and hoping to pick up their third win in four games. A victory won't come easy this week as Joe Judge's squad will be traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions on Monday Night Football. Big Blue...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Buccaneers: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two teams who suddenly seem to be heading in different directions. While the Giants went into their bye week having won two of their last three games, the Buccaneers lost two of their last three games (with a bye week in the middle).
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Giants vs. Buccaneers prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Monday Night game

Buccaneers -11 (Odds from DraftKings sportsbook) Over/Under: 49.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Can Tampa Bay bounce back against another NFC East team?. When Tampa Bay went down last week against the Washington Football Team, many were surprised. Tom Brady and his squad were nearly double-digit favorites against the NFC East opponent.
NFL

