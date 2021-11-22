Man arrested for alleged murder of his wife

Findlay, Ohio — A Toledo man’s attempt to allegedly steal around $5,000 worth of cigarettes from a Findlay store went up in smoke thanks to a police K-9. An employee working at Casey’s, 1403 N. Main St., called 911 at approximately 3:11 a.m. Wednesday to report a burglary in progress. The business was closed at the time of the incident.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO