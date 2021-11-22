ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, OH

Man arrested for alleged murder of his wife

By TiffinOhio.net Staff
 5 days ago
Findlay, Ohio — A Hancock County man was arrested Monday for the murder of his wife. 65-year-old Brian L. Ziessler was arrested at approximately...

Related
Police: 18-year-old killed in Findlay crash

Findlay, Ohio — An 18-year-old Findlay woman was killed in a crash Saturday. The Findlay Police Department said at approximately 2:53 p.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Taylor Benson, of Findlay, was driving a 2018 Kia Forte southbound on Bright Road. Richard Yockey was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey northbound on Bright Road.
FINDLAY, OH
Judge Mark Repp suspended for one year without pay

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp has been suspended from the practice of law and his judicial office for one year without pay, the Ohio Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Repp’s suspension is the result of a certified complaint filed against him last year, which alleged that Repp,...
TIFFIN, OH
TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

