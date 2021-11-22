ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

5 Clemson Storylines Heading into Rivalry Week at South Carolina

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124BIS_0d48uskO00

The Palmetto Bowl returns to hearts and minds this week.

After ending a streak of 111 consecutive meetings when the rivalry game between Clemson and South Carolina was halted because of COVID-19 adjusted scheduling, the two sides return to the football field Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers (8-3) are fresh off of a 48-27 victory over No. 10 Wake Forest while the Gamecocks (6-5) reached bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 following a 21-17 win over Auburn.

Here's a look at some of the key storylines heading into the state championship game:

1. Will the streak continue?: Following a run of five consecutive losses to South Carolina, the Tigers are currently on a streak of six consecutive wins in the series. And with the way Clemson has dominated, winning five of those by double digits, some have wondered if the Tigers run out of fingers before the Gamecocks win again.

At times this season, it looks as if this could be the year that it ends as the Tigers have been vulnerable, losing three games and producing one of the worst offenses statistically of the Dabo Swinney era. The Gamecocks have a solid defense, but they've also struggled to move the ball, which is why oddsmakers made Clemson a double-digit favorite once again. South Carolina has already beaten Florida and Auburn, both formally ranked teams, at home this year, but Clemson is in better form than those two when they arrived in Columbia.

2. Coaching showdown: Swinney didn't get an opportunity to stick it to former Gamecock coach Will Muschamp a year ago, but he likely wouldn't have even if that game was played since Muschamp was shown the door before the season ended. Now, Swinney takes on first-year head coach Shane Beamer, who's quite familiar with this rivalry. He worked on Steve Spurrier's staff in Columbia more than a decade ago.

While this will be their first showdown, both coaches have been complimentary of each other, and when Beamer was hired, he mentioned emulating Swinney in his opening press conference. This rivalry is largely defined by coach vs. coach, so a new chapter begins in the Palmetto Bowl.

3. Quarterback issues: South Carolina enters this game on its third quarterback of the season, but it's won at least one game with all three. Clemson has struggled to get consistent, big-time plays from its signal-caller for much of this season. Plus, he's dealing with a sprained knee and a busted pinky finger on his throwing hand.

Still, quarterback play also defines this rivalry so there will be plenty of attention on Jason Brown, an FCS transfer from St. Francis, versus DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star talent. It might not quite be Connor Shaw vs. Tajh Boyd, but the history of this rivalry is filled with great moments from quarterbacks. We'll see which one overcomes adversity the best.

4. Heads up!: This will be a storyline because every Clemson player is going to get asked about going on the road to Williams-Brice. The fans are loud and into the game. Sometimes, they've been too into the game. There have been incidents where things have been thrown onto the field, both against Clemson and other opponents. It's something the players have to prepare for mentally and not let it affect their play.

With it being a night game and offering plenty of time for the fan bases to get lubed up for this one, expect a wild and crazy atmosphere in Columbia, especially since the Gamecocks might see this unranked Clemson team as the one it could finally knock off.

5. Health, injuries, blah, blah, blah: This actually falls much lower on the list than most weeks. It feels like the predominant storyline for Clemson in 2021, but there appears to be some stability heading into the regular-season finale. The Tigers were without 17 scholarship players by the end of last Saturday's game, but they at least had Will Putnam, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace back in the rotation.

This week, the attention turns to the receiver position, where the Tigers had to start freshmen Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and senior Will Swinney against Wake Forest. It's unknown if Joseph Ngata or E.J. Williams will return this week. There's also the chance that somebody, like Troy Stellato last week, gets hurt in warmups. It's been a weird year so expecting nothing else before Saturday's game.

Comments / 0

Related
AllClemson

Ups and Downs: Clemson Dominates Gamecocks in Shutout Win

COLUMBIA, SC- For the first time since 1989 Clemson shut out in-state rival South Carolina. The Tigers used a dominating defensive effort and a strong ground game to knock off the Gamecocks 30-0 and pick up a record-tying seventh consecutive win in the series. Ups. Ship Happens: Will Shipley looks...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson's Venables Focuses on Different Challenge Against South Carolina Offense

One of the reasons Clemson's defense was able to hold high-scoring Wake Forest 17 points below its regular-season average was because of familiarity. Brent Venables has a long history of shutting down the Dave Clawson offense, no matter the names on the back of the jersey. This week's challenge is quite different. While it's not an offense that's nearly as prolific as what No. Clemson faced last week, it's still drawn the respect of the Tigers' coaches.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Former Tiger Mike Williams Opens Up on South Carolina

With many around the state of South Carolina are busy eating their turkey, the Clemson Tigers will be thinking about chicken, as they prepare for their annual post-Thanksgiving matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks. While the Tigers and Gamecocks are gearing up for their game Saturday, former Clemson, Lake Marion...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
AllClemson

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2022 LB Wade Woodaz

Clemson added to its 2022 recruiting class on Thanksgiving Day. 2022 linebacker Wade Woodaz, who had close to 30 offers, committed to the Tigers on Thursday. A product of the Jesuit Tigers in Tampa, Florida, Woodaz simply tweeted, "Still a Tiger," in making the announcement. Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

CFP Committee Has Been 'Watching' Clemson All Year

The Clemson Tigers made their debut in the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday at No. 23. The fans have been up in arms over the last few weeks with the perceived lack of respect for a program that has been in the playoff the last six seasons, won two national titles and played in four national titles—all while watching teams like a four-loss Mississippi State team, and three-loss teams Arkansas, Utah, Texas A&M, NC State and Wisconsin find a spot in the rankings.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Tajh Boyd
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Will Muschamp
AllClemson

Swinney Talks Rivalry, Beamer and Bowl Games

After a year in which pandemic-induced schedule changes ended a streak of 111 consecutive meetings between the two schools from 1909-2019, Clemson will resume its rivalry with South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 27. The kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. "This will be a talked-about game....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Recruiting: 'If You Like Clemson, You're Probably Not Going to Like Columbia'

During the early years of Dabo Swinney's tenure at Clemson, the Tigers often found themselves battling it out with the rival South Carolina Gamecocks on the recruiting trail. However, over the past six years, Clemson has experienced unprecedented success under Swinney, making six consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff and winning two national titles. The program has become a national brand and the Tigers are now recruiting across the entire country, meaning the rivals aren't pitted against one another on the recruiting trail as often as they once were.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

'Unfriendly Like Comments' From Gamecock Coaches Helped Lead Brandon Ford to Clemson

Brandon Ford was one of the most prolific tight ends in the Dabo Swinney era, leaving school in 2012 tied for the school record in receiving touchdowns (12) by a tight end. After beginning his career as the backup to Dwayne Allen in 2008, Ford would slowly evolve into one of the best tight ends in the country during his senior season. During his productive career, Ford totaled 65 receptions for 728 yards and 12 touchdowns in 44 games, 14 of which were starts.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of South Carolina#American Football#Tigers#Wake Forest#Gamecocks#Complim
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Previews Palmetto Bowl, Updates Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Gamecocks

In the final home game of the season, the Tigers had their most complete performance to date in a 48-27 win over Wake Forest. The Clemson offense rolled up 543 yards of total offense, with 333 of those coming on the ground, and the defense kept the high-powered Wake Forest offense in check, holding the Demon Deacons to just 1.2 yards per carry and sacking Sam Hartman seven times.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

What We Learned After Clemson's Most Complete Game of the Year

Clemson still has a fastball. It might not clock in at 100 mph on the radar gun this year, but nevertheless, the Tigers can still bring the heat. That might've been the biggest lesson learned in Saturday's impressively simple 48-27 victory over No. 10 Wake Forest, which ended the Demon Deacons' undefeated run in conference play.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Report: Jaguars’ Staff At Odds Over Direction Of Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is a rookie quarterback on a pretty bad team that is trying to turn things around. The 2021 season was never going to be easy for the rookie, in fact it probably has been the toughest of his life. From high school to Clemson, Lawrence is used to a ton of winning. This amount of losing is very new to him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
AllClemson

Tigers Down Another Receiver and Two Defenders

The Clemson Tigers availability report listed one known player unavailable for today’s game, Justyn Ross, who had surgery to repair a foot injury Thursday. However, the Tigers’ wide receiving corps took another hit, as it was released that E.J. Williams will also be unavailable for today’s game. In 2021, Williams...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Halftime Analysis: Wake Forest at Clemson

CLEMSON — With emotions high for Senior Day and serious conference implications on the line, Clemson took a 17-10 lead over No. 10 Wake Forest into the locker room at the half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Demon Deacons are going for an ACC Atlantic title with a win,...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
828
Followers
957
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy