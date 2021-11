Snoop Dogg gets dark and doomy on “Murder Music,” featuring Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes. The song is off Snoop’s latest, Snoop Dogg Presents the Algorithm, out Nov. 19. The track starts out with a creepy, horror movie-esque beat, with Benny the Butcher delivering the first verse: “Yo, murder music just for this type of shit that could ban us/ ‘Cause this what they gon’ play when they wipe they prints off they hammers.” Jadakiss comes with his distinctive rasp on the second verse — “Yeah, some come through the water (Uh-huh)/Some come through the border (Uh)/Some of them get...

