The implications of this Iron Bowl might not run as deeply as others but the swings of emotions for both Alabama and Auburn will be remembered for a lifetime. After Alabama was held scoreless against Auburn for the first time since 2002, Tide freshman wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks caught a 28-yard, game-tying touchdown Saturday with 24 seconds remaining to send the state’s 128-year old rivalry into overtime for the first time.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO