Hours-long armed standoff ends after Topeka police, SWAT surround home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and a SWAT team have ended a Monday afternoon armed standoff with a suspect at a central Topeka home, according to eyewitness reports at the scene.

A KSNT reporter saw police place a ladder alongside the roof, which Steven M. Rule Jr., 36 of Topeka, used to exit the home from the upper level. Police originally surrounded a home located near 108 S.W. Hampton St. around 2 p.m.

Over 15 police cars were present at the scene including a SWAT team, who spent more than four hours negotiating with Rule. A KSNT reporter on the scene said they heard loud bangs from the house, which could have been gunshots or possibly tear gas deployed.

Police first received calls around 12:55 p.m. that there was an erratic driver near SE 15th St. and SE Adams St. Rule reportedly rammed at least one vehicle.

(KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols)

Rule then parked his car and barricaded himself inside a nearby home. Police located the vehicle and surrounded the area.

Topeka police confirmed to a reporter at the scene that Rule didn’t live at the house that he was in, nor did he have authorization to be there.

Steven M. Rule Jr. of Topeka. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

The standoff finally ended shortly before 5:45 p.m. Rule was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an outstanding felony warrant.

