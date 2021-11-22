ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Hours-long armed standoff ends after Topeka police, SWAT surround home

By Michael Dakota, Matthew Self, Cassie Nichols
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYjZX_0d48tGbv00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and a SWAT team have ended a Monday afternoon armed standoff with a suspect at a central Topeka home, according to eyewitness reports at the scene.

A KSNT reporter saw police place a ladder alongside the roof, which Steven M. Rule Jr., 36 of Topeka, used to exit the home from the upper level. Police originally surrounded a home located near 108 S.W. Hampton St. around 2 p.m.

Over 15 police cars were present at the scene including a SWAT team, who spent more than four hours negotiating with Rule. A KSNT reporter on the scene said they heard loud bangs from the house, which could have been gunshots or possibly tear gas deployed.

Police first received calls around 12:55 p.m. that there was an erratic driver near SE 15th St. and SE Adams St. Rule reportedly rammed at least one vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukR2e_0d48tGbv00
(KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols)

Rule then parked his car and barricaded himself inside a nearby home. Police located the vehicle and surrounded the area.

Kansas lawmakers pass bill shielding workers from vaccine mandates

Topeka police confirmed to a reporter at the scene that Rule didn’t live at the house that he was in, nor did he have authorization to be there.

Police: Parade-crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciSDM_0d48tGbv00
Steven M. Rule Jr. of Topeka. (Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

The standoff finally ended shortly before 5:45 p.m. Rule was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an outstanding felony warrant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Car chase ends with two in custody in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE CO. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas Highway Patrol worked together in response to a domestic violence call that escalated into a car chase from Westmoreland to St. George. The KHP was originally called in for support by the Sheriff’s Department in Pottawatomie County in locating a vehicle related to a […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

4 dogs rescued from house fire in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four dogs were rescued after a house in Topeka caught fire. The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 930 SW Lindenwood Avenue on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m. When crews got there, they worked to put out smoke and flames that were coming out of the back of […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
KSNT News

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police Cars#Se 15th St#Se Adams St Rule#Topeka Police Department
KSNT News

185 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Osage County

OSAGE CO. (KSNT) – A routine traffic stop revealed a car brim-full with narcotics in Osage County on Wednesday. An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at milepost 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation and located narcotics in the car, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Bounmy Phongsavat, 40, of […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSNT News

3 Columbus Police Officers on leave following video of juvenile being held down by officers, hit with belt by woman during arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three Columbus Police officers have been place on administrative leave and are being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after a video surfaced involving the arrest of a juvenile suspect, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department. WRBL has seen the video of the incident. In the video, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
KSNT News

Topeka announces new police chief, the interim chief will stay

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout announced Tuesday morning that Topeka Interim Police chief Bryan Wheeles has been selected to be the new Topeka police chief.   Topeka has been without a permanent police chief since former Police Chief Bill Cochran retired on Jan. 1, 2021. “I look forward to moving the city forward,” Wheeles said after his wife […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Missouri judge orders immediate release of Kevin Strickland

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — A judge ruled that after more than 40 years behind bars, Kevin Strickland will go free. Judge Welsh ruled that Strickland’s conviction should be set aside and that Strickland will be immediately released from custody. An evidentiary hearing to determine whether enough evidence exists to exonerate Kevin Strickland in three murders in 1978 […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy