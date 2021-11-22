ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Publix grocery stores put purchase limits on holiday food items

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDkWS_0d48tDxk00

Shoppers preparing for the holidays will have to put a cap on their purchases at Publix supermarkets. The chain has put purchase limits in place across all stores for certain items, WFLA reported.

These are some items that will be limited:

· Canned cranberry sauce

· Jarred gravy

· Canned pie filling

· Canola oil

· Vegetable oil

· Bacon

· Rolled breakfast sausage

· Paper napkins

· Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

· Bath tissue

· Refrigerated snacks

· Sports drinks

· Aseptic-type juices

· Canned cat food

· Refrigerated pet food

Signs will be in place in stores alerting customers to the two item per person limit. The restrictions are necessary because of ongoing supply chain issues as well as increased demand for the holidays, WPBF reported.

Publix said the restrictions will be in place in all of their stores, and said there is no timeline for when they will be lifted.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
EatThis

Costco Is Selling 2 Mini Versions of This Popular Baked Good

From 3-pound caramel tres leche bars to 5-pound pumpkin cheesecakes, Costco isn't known to skimp on sweets. What's even better than the amount of cake is the price: Members can expect to pay under $16 for either dessert. Though bulk treats might keep money in your pocket, their massive calorie...
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Publix Supermarkets#Vegetable Oil#Food Drink#Wfla#Wpbf#Cox Media Group
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Best Life

Walmart May Never Lift This Major COVID Restriction

During the pandemic, major retailers have had to make significant changes to the way they operate to help mitigate the spread of COVID. For its part, Walmart limited store capacity and implemented mask requirements at all locations last year. Now, nearly two years into the pandemic, many of these changes have been reversed. The retailer no longer requires masks to be worn in stores, although it encourages it, and it's no longer limiting the number of customers that can shop in stores at one time. But there is one COVID restriction Walmart has hinted may never end. Read on to find out what one change may become part of the retailer's new normal.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

Publix, Winn-Dixie Set Purchase Limits On Thanksgiving Staples

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You may not be able to check everything off your Thanksgiving grocery list this year. Because of pandemic fueled supply chain issues and surging demand, some stores are putting limits on some items. Publix which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast is limiting customers to two each of the following items: Canned cranberry sauce Canned pie filling Jarred gravy Cream cheese Bacon Canola and vegetable oil Paper napkins Disposable cups Cutlery and plates Toilet paper Rolled sausageThey also set a two-purchase limit on sports drinks, refrigerated pet food, and canned cat food. The Joseph family, shopping at a Publix in Ft Lauderdale were a bit surprised...
The New Yorker

Holiday Items Have Arrived in The New Yorker Store

’Tis the season to be jolly—a state more easily achieved if you’re wearing a long-sleeved New Yorker tee. (We think so, at least.) That tee is just one of the new items now on offer in The New Yorker Store, which is celebrating the start of the holidays by adding and restocking shirts, hats, puzzles, notebooks, and more. Whether you’re hunting for gifts for loved ones or shopping for yourself, the Store contains a diverse array of products, priced for a range of budgets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Publix puts purchase caps on cranberry sauce, gravy and pie filling as the supply chain crisis hits Thanksgiving dinner

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Publix, the operator of about 1,300 supermarkets in the southeastern U.S., is capping purchases of several Thanksgiving staples amid supply-chain issues. In an emailed statement Wednesday, Publix spokeswoman Nicole Maristany Krauss said the company has...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
fox13news.com

Citing supply-chain issues, Publix puts limits on some items

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - If you still need to do your Thanksgiving shopping, you may need to be flexible with your grocery list. Publix has placed a purchase limit on some popular holiday food items. Thanksgiving is just days away, and people are busy buying all the ingredients needed for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
KYTV

Grocery stores report holiday rush as Thanksgiving nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving nears, you may want to be aware of the shopping climate in the Ozarks. Price Cutter store manager Troy Carson says the staff has tried their best to gear up and beat any shortages. Carson says his store is running short of some canned food and packaged goods. Carson says many shopped early compared to years past.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy