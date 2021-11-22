Novel Book-Inspired Purses

For those looking for jewelry that sparkles like the magic of Disney, Peoples Jewellers has collaborated with Disney for this Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Collection. The collection features rings, necklaces, earrings, watches, and bracelets inspired by Disney’s Princesses and Villains. The pieces are made with various jewels, crystals, and metals like black and white diamonds, sterling silver, onyx, rose gold, white gold, pink topaz, amethyst, morganite, garnet, and Swiss blue topaz. Each piece depicts specific aspects from each character like Maleficent’s wings and magic from Sleeping Beauty, Elsa’s ice-powers from Frozen, Jafar’s snakes from Aladdin, and Rapunzel’s flower from Tangled.
