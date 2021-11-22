Truman Library set to reopen after $29 million renovation

The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence, Missouri, will reopen on Dec. 2 following a $29 million renovation.

Some of the historical moments explored in the museum are the Red Scare, WWI, WWII, the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement and details of President Harry S. Truman's life and presidency.

“We are delighted to welcome guests back into the spectacular new Truman exhibition,” Truman Presidential Library & Museum Director Kurt Graham said. “The pandemic has presented a lot of challenges, but we are prepared and anxious to open our doors to make history come to life for our visitors.”

Following the renovations, the museum includes sound-and-light theaters, an interactive 14-foot globe and a role-playing game.

“Through the generosity of community leaders in Independence, Kansas City and around the world, the Truman Library sets the standard for presidential libraries," Alex Burden, executive director of the Truman Library Institute , said. "The story is unique in American history, and the storytelling in this new museum is compelling.”

The institute led the fundraising effort for the renovation.

After the reopening, guests can initially visit the museum Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

General admission for the museum is $12.

Guests age 2 and older will be required to wear masks inside the building and tickets must be purchased in advance.