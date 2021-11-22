5 killed, more than 40 injured after driver plows through Waukesha holiday parade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffers life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m.
Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on I-94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels.
The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are investing the incident.
More On WCCO.com:
Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday
Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving
Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter
'A Very Unfortunate Accident': 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Brooklyn Park Shooting Thanksgiving Evening
Comments / 0