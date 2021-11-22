5 killed, more than 40 injured after driver plows through Waukesha holiday parade

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire leads to a man’s death near 49th and Washington in Bronzeville early Thursday morning. The fire started in the 71-year-old man’s bedroom and he was found in cardiac arrest. The very critical victim from the fire 4927 Washington court has passed away. 71 year old male. Found in cardiac arrest. Fire started in his bedroom. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/Ia2WrIn0uo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 Two other people were injured. They’re in fair and good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. In a tweet, CFD will be distributing smoke detectors following the fire. Sadly due to the fire fatality that occurred yesterday on the 4900 block of south Washington Park Ct, CFD will be conducting a smoke detector distribution at 10:00 today on the surrounding blocks starting where the fatality occurred 2-1-30. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 The fire is still under investigation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO