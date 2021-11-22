Ridley Scott Pins ‘The Last Duel’ Bombing on Apathetic Millennials

Ridley Scott knows who to blame for his epic The Last Duel bombing this fall — and it’s not Disney, which he contends did a great job promoting the historical drama.

The Oscar-nominated director dropped by Marc Maron ’s WTF podcast for an episode published Monday in which he discussed his iconic career. Maron said he was impressed that Scott had two enormous pictures out this year, The Last Duel and the upcoming House of Gucci .

When it arrived exclusively in theaters in late October, 20th Century’s The Last Duel , starring Matt Damon , Adam Driver , Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck , cratered ($27 million worldwide off a $100 million budget).

Scott told Maron he was somewhat concerned the Disney-acquired Fox studio would undersell the graphic film, but that was not the case. “Disney did a fantastic promotion job,” Scott said on the podcast. “The bosses loved the movie. … I was concerned it was not for them.”

Scott’s explanation for the horrible box office performance? Apathetic millennials.

“I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these fucking cellphones. The millennian [ sic ] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you’re told it on a cellphone,” Scott said.

“This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook,” Scott added. “This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

Scott said he stood firmly by The Last Duel , and the decision-making process at the studio was solid throughout.

“That’s the call you make,” he said of his undertaking the project. “That’s the call Fox made. We all thought it was a terrific script. And we made it. You can’t win all the time. I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me.”