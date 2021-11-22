ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson to Receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
The Palm Springs International Film Awards is showing respect to Jennifer Hudson ’s turn as Aretha Franklin by honoring her with the Chairman’s Award.

The Oscar winner will be feted during an in-person gala Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where she’ll be joined by a roster of fellow honorees that includes Jessica Chastain , Jane Campion , Penléope Cruz and Kristen Stewart . The honor for Hudson, for her role in Respect from director Liesl Tommy, follows a 2007 breakthrough award from the festival for her work in Dreamgirls . “In Respect , Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star. Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance,” said fest chairman Harold Matzner.

Hudson, who has won Grammys, an Oscar, an Emmy and multiple critics and guild prizes during her versatile career, has also been seen in Monster, Baba Yaga, Cats, Sing, Confirmation, Chi-Raq, Hairspray LIVE!, The Secret Life of Bees, Sex and the City: The Movie, Lullaby, Black Nativity, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, The Three Stooges, Call Me Crazy: A Five Film, Smash and Empire . She’s attached to produce and star in an untitled Christmas musical comedy at New Line alongside Jonathan Glickman, with whom she also produced Respect .

