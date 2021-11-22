ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emily Arlook, Andrew Schulz Join Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJY77_0d48sN2T00

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg , Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris ’ untitled comedy feature at Netflix .

Jonah Hill , Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny are starring in the feature, now in production.

Hill and Barris co-wrote the script said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Hill and Long are at the center, as a couple trying to navigate the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny are parents with many sets of expectations.

Arlook is playing a woman with whom Hill goes on a blind date.

Greenberg plays one of Hill’s best friends, a man who is cluelessly offensive and a big-time partier. Schulz and Firstman are playing Hill’s cousins.

Barris is producing the project through his Khalabo Ink Society banner, while Hill is producing through his Strong Baby shingle. Also producing is Kevin Misher of Misher Films.

The movie reunites Arlook with Barris, who cast her to star opposite Yara Shahidi for four seasons in his Black-ish spinoff , Grown-ish . She is repped by Gersh and Authentic.

Greenberg, who counts The Mindy Project and How to Make It in America amongst his credits, is repped by Gersh and Jackoway Austen.

Schulz, who appeared in Amazon’s Sneaky Pete , is best known for his stand-up comedy. He is repped by Gersh and Yorn Barnes.

Firstman, also a comedian who will additionally be seen in Ms. Marvel , is with ICM, MGMT and Frankfurt Kurnit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sopranos’ Star Lorraine Bracco Was “Upset” Over Dr. Melfi’s Uncharacteristic Show Exit

Lorraine Bracco was thoroughly unhappy over the way her iconic character departed The Sopranos in the show’s final season. Recently visiting Talking Sopranos, the popular podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, the actress who starred as therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi revealed her displeasure over her final scene, which occurred with Tony (James Gandolfini). In the classic HBO show’s penultimate episode, “The Blue Comet,” Melfi while at a dinner party with colleagues is made aware of a study that claims sociopaths take advantage of talk therapy. Looking into the matter on her own, Melfi is convinced of the study...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Among Hollywood Stars Nominated

A myriad of Hollywood stars and some controversial figures are among those nominated at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday. Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman received a nomination for the Netflix special 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. Chappelle has previously won in the same category in 2019 for Sticks & Stones. The nomination for Chappelle comes amid the comedian facing outcry for his Netflix special, The Closer, which was criticized as transphobic over the comedian mocking gender identities and defending J.K. Rowling’s remarks, among other comments. After its debut, the special drew criticism from...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Greenberg
Person
Eddie Jordan
Person
Andrew Schulz
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
David Duchovny
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Yara Shahidi
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
WUSA

'Psych' Stars James Roday Rodriguez and Dule Hill on Possibility for Fourth Movie (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Peacock'sPsych 3: This Is Gus. Burton Guster is officially a married man and a dad!. Shawn's BFF celebrated two life milestones in one in the closing minutes of Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Us, which dropped Thursday, after embarking on an unexpected and often rocky roller-coaster when it came to learning the truth about Selene and her mysterious past. After learning the real truth behind her secret marriage to an ex-partner, Gus and Selene said their "I do's" the only way they could on Psych -- in the middle of the chaos of Selene giving birth to their baby boy. And, of course, Shawn was the one to deliver the baby.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Barris Co#Khalabo Ink Society#Misher Films#The Mindy Project And#Icm
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
Popculture

Paul Lieberstein Talks Hilarious 'Anti-Sci-Fi' Audible Original Comedy 'MIDDLESPACE' (Exclusive)

Following the news last week of leading audio storytelling giant Audible expanding its scripted comedy slate with six new original comedy podcasts set to release in 2022, one of the very funny projects encouraging laughs for the new year is the hilarious Paul Lieberstein-created Audible Original, MIDDLESPACE: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well..., out Thursday, Nov. 18. Leiberstein, best known for his role on The Office as Toby Flenderson, is helping to set a very high bar with the company's recent lineup of ambitious scripted comedy podcasts. His new outer space workplace comedy — starring the voice talents of Will Forte, Rainn Wilson, Alex Moffat, Gillian Jacobs, Fortune Feimster and John Malkovich — is not your typical intergalactic series, though. In an interview with PopCulture.com, the Connecticut native admits it's actually an "anti-sci-fi" comedy that he was working on for quite some time.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Star in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

Netflix has shared the new trailer for Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The pair play astronomers who attempt to leak intel to the media showing that a giant comet is quickly approaching Earth and will destroy the planet. Writer/director Adam McKay’s latest includes Meryl Streep as the POTUS and Jonah Hill as her chief of staff, and is rounded out with appearances from Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry. According to Netflix, Don’t Look Up is “based on real events that haven’t happened—yet.”
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Justin Long Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Justin Long has signed with APA for representation in all areas. A fast-rising movie player in the 2000s, Long made his debut with a scene-stealing role in Galaxy Quest and then starring in the horror hit Jeepers Creepers. He went on to appear in movies that showcased his versatility, working in comedy, horror and action.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Ricky Gervais, Natasha Lyonne, JB Smoove Join ‘Fables’ Voice Cast (Exclusive)

Bron Digital has signed up a slate of A-list voices for Fables, a new animated series that will launch the animated division of production group Bron Media Corp (Joker, Judas and the Black Messiah). Among the talents lending their voices to the series are Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Diljit Dosanjh (Honsla Rakh), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley). Ricky Gervais will narrate the series, in which classic fables such as The Tortoise and The Hare, The Lion...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blockbuster’ Comedy Starring Randall Park a Go at Netflix

NBC’s loss is Netflix’s gain (again). The streaming giant, which recently revived NBC castoff Manifest, has picked up another passed-over project from the broadcast network. Netflix has handed out a straight-to-series order for Blockbuster, a workplace comedy from writer Vanessa Ramos with Randall Park set to star. The ensemble comedy takes place at the last Blockbuster Video in America, with the 10-episode series exploring what it takes — and who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds. Ramos, whose credits also include NBC’s Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, created the series and will pen scripts alongside David Caspe (Happy...
TV & VIDEOS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jonah Hill to play Jerry Garcia in biopic

As Martin Scorsese works to make a musical biopic about the Grateful Dead, Jonah Hill is set to star as the iconic band’s frontman, Jerry Garcia, Variety reported. Scorsese and Hill previously worked together on “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Scorsese will produce as well as direct the film. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

MGM’s Pamela Abdy Talks ‘House of Gucci,’ the Future of Bond and Amazon

As a teenager growing up in New Jersey, Pamela Abdy danced competitively five to six days a week. Her dream of making it a career was shattered, along with her foot, during her sophomore year at Boston’s Emerson College, but a professor made a compelling connection by comparing cinema to choreography. Abdy had found her new calling: producing movies. Many years later, as the pandemic shut down Hollywood in spring 2020, MGM chief Michael De Luca convinced Abdy to come on board as president of the studio’s motion picture group. Within weeks of her arrival there, where Abdy now oversees eight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Jonah Hill will be in a Grateful Dead Biopic

There’s no production date set for this upcoming movie yet, but the excitement is already there for the chance to see what Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill can do to bring a story about The Grateful Dead to the small screen as they’ll be teaming up to bring this project to Apple TV+ at some point. The first reaction when seeing the pick to play Garcia is that Hill will no doubt be fully capable of making this work. Personally, Jonah Hill is not a favored actor of mine, but practicality tends to win out over favoritism at times since he is still an effective and talented actor that has many roles that have he’s taken on over the years that have been more than a little memorable. So thinking that he’s going to nail this role is easy to admit since looking at the two side by side in an image might make a lot of people feel the need to criticize, but it’s also easy to think that with the right wardrobe and after he’s done in the makeup chair, Hill will be able to become Garcia for the purpose of this movie.
MOVIES
TVLine

Nash Bridges: Was Reunion Movie Worthy of a Full-On Series Revival?

Don Johnson returned as Nash Bridges this Saturday night, with Cheech Marin’s Joe Dominguez again riding shotgun. Did the reunion movie for USA Network prove worthy of a full-on series revival? The two-hour movie — which producers, at least at one point, hoped would serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch — picked up with Nash and Joe chasing after Trevor Garrison, a baddie involved in trafficking teenage girls. After a gunshot from Joe accidentally explodes a nearby gas truck (but in doing so KO’s Trevor), both he and Nash nonetheless get a two-week suspension from the SFPD’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Corey Hawkins on How Working with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Lived Up to His Dreams

Actor Corey Hawkins is incredibly grateful to know Denzel Washington, his legendary co-star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” “I love that I get to walk in his footsteps, but I know I can never fill that man’s shoes,” Hawkins tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “To share space to sit down in his dressing room, and talk, pray, listen, talk sports, talk whatever – they say never to meet your heroes but to finally dispel that rumor because he is the greatest of all time.” Listen to the full interview with actor Corey Hawkins in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy