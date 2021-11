CEO at Business Success Factors, advising companies in boosting their sales revenue and having top-performing sales teams. “Always Be Closing” (also known as ABC) is a common phrase used in the sales industry that has circulated since before I can remember. It suggests that a seller should focus on making sure each prospect that they speak with buys their product or services from them, no matter what. In other words, everything they say, do and suggest to the customer should be in the name of getting them to buy what they are selling; and unfortunately, sometimes without taking into consideration if the buyer truly needs what they have to offer.

