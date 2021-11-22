ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Almost nine months of dog treats sold exclusively at Sam’s Club have been recalled

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you bought Member’s Mark Beef Stick Dog Treats at Sam’s Club, check the size of the pack — all the 2.2-pound...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
petful.com

Recalled: Member’s Mark Beef Sticks Dog Treats

Maker: Sam’s West, Inc. Announcement: Company news release dated Nov. 16, 2021 (archived here) What was recalled: 2.2-pound packages of Member’s Mark Beef Sticks Dog Treats, UPC #19396-804731, sold since March 1, 2021. Metal fragments in these dog treat packages could pose a risk to the health and safety of...
PET SERVICES
hunker.com

Reese's Released an Exclusive New Snack at Sam's Club

We love it when two of our favorite things become one. For instance, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and crunchy potato chips — genius! And now, we have Reese's Drizzled Popcorn, another sweet and salty snack that is exclusively available at Sam's Club. Honestly, when it comes to popcorn, we're down...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Dog#The Recall#Beef#Sam S Club#Eastern
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
purewow.com

The 10 Best Black Friday Pet Sales

Maybe you’re not sure you want to spoil your kids with holiday gifts. But Milo the Frenchie and Tina the Tabby? There’s nothing you enjoy more than showering your beloved furry family members with toys and treats. And if we can pamper our pets at a fraction of full price, all the better. Read on for the best Black Friday pet sales—from discounted food and treats to half-priced toys, accessories and grooming supplies.
PET SERVICES
MySanAntonio

Save $150 on a Hoover pet carpet cleaner on Black Friday

Pets provide us with companionship, help raise our spirits when we’re down, and give us something to take thousands of pictures of when they do cute stuff. Unfortunately, they also tend to make messes, especially dogs and cats prone to shedding. What cat owner doesn’t know the woe of cleaning up cat hair off every piece of clothing and off every surface in their home?
SHOPPING
Brit + Co

Our Readers Have Been Buying These Amazon Kitchen Products This Month

Curious about what Kitchen Products your fellow Britco readers are buying? This is the round up of our readers favorite kitchen products, those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days. So many of them could make great gifts this holiday season and great buys to get your kitchen ready for all the holiday cooking.
SHOPPING
koalasplayground.com

Veteran 71 Year Old HK-singer Alan Tam Accused of Sleeping with 23 Year Old Fan By Her Boyfriend With Picture Proof with Man Wearing the Same Shoes

Hahaha, what a way to get back in the news and create new memes for people. HK-singer Alan Tam, who I swear has been around for like 5 decades and I checked his age and yup he’s actually 71-years old now so my recollection isn’t that far off, went from semi-retirement and working when he feels like it to suddenly being THE man on the block. This week an anonymous poster went viral after posting online accusing Alan of being an old lech and sleeping with the poster’s 23-year old girlfriend. The poster chastised Alan for engaging in cheating and being so sleazy as to sleep with a girl 3 times younger than him just because she’s a moon eyed fan. He posted a picture he got from his girlfriend’s phone of a man putting his pants on (last picture after the jump below and the picture on the bottom right above) and said that was Alan after a tryst with his girlfriend who took the picture secretly. The poster found out about the sordid affair after going through his girlfriend’s phone to check her photo roll and see what things she’s been interested in lately to surprise her with a birthday present she would like. The C- and HK-netizens are lapping up this news because the man in the picture both resembles Alan from behind and more importantly is wearing the same black sneakers with a backward K logo with white soles that Alan loves and has been photographed wearing many times (pictures on the top after the jump and the picture on the left above). Alan’s agency has denied the allegations vehemently but netizens aren’t buying it and trending online are searches for the same K sneakers which are now called “Sneakers to turn back the time of male virility” since it made 71 year old Alan to have enough energy to hook up with a young lady. So much lulz and shaking my head here.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Pa. family’s 3 dogs fell sick and had to be euthanized, might have been poisoned by antifreeze

A Westmoreland County family is warning others to be aware that a possible intentional poisoning took the lives of their three dogs last week, according to reports. According to a report by WGAL 8, Jacob and Rachel Detar’s two Yorkies, and their miniature schnauzer became ill last week and were rushed to AVets for care. In a matter of days, however, all three had to be put to sleep.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy