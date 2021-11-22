ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair State Sheds Light on Native Land Acknowledgment

By Lynise Olivacce
Montclarion
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair State University held a campus-wide discussion on Native Land Acknowledgment in person and via Zoom on Nov. 18. People from different tribes, students and other guests came to support the acknowledgment of Native land. The event started with Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell saying a few words about...

themontclarion.org

Montclarion

The Rise of Montclair State University Skaters

For many years, students at Montclair State University have ridden skateboards throughout campus. Students use them as means to get to classes, dining halls or their dorms, in a faster and more efficient way – as well as for recreational use. In September 2021, a new organization at Montclair State...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Tar Heel

'We are here': First Nations Graduate Circle hosts land acknowledgement rally

These are the words that Marissa Carmi, co-president of the First Nations Graduate Circle and a member of Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, used to encapsulate Wednesday’s Land Acknowledgement Rally. “It’s not just that this land was historically someone else’s, but also that those people are still here,” Carmi said. The...
ADVOCACY
Montclarion

EDITORIAL: Did Montclair State Show Students it ‘CARES?’

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law by Congress on March 27, 2020, which might as well be an eternity ago given how much time has passed since then. Most notable for the financial assistance it offered small businesses and educational institutions, the CARES...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Albany Herald

Land acknowledgments are often an empty gesture, some Indigenous people say

From universities to sports games to city council meetings to Twitter bios, it's becoming increasingly common to see statements recognizing that the land on which one is standing once belonged to Indigenous people. These statements, known as land acknowledgments, are an attempt to address the past, present and future of...
GEORGIA STATE
National Audubon Society

How a Land Acknowledgment Can Correct Stereotypes of American History

Here's how to properly recognize Indigenous people and the land we've stewarded for millennia. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. On a recent warm day I biked along the Chicago River. Migrating songbirds sang in the trees,...
SOCIETY
csumb.edu

Land acknowledgment, affinity groups celebrate Native American heritage

CSUMB’s “Strength Through Diversity” awareness campaign aims to build on our ongoing commitment to inclusive excellence. Stories, videos, social media posts, and special events throughout the academic year will celebrate diversity and highlight the many identity groups that make up the CSUMB community. November is Native American Heritage Month. The...
SEASIDE, CA
Fronteras Desk

Indigenous land acknowledgments are growing — but do they go far enough?

Indigenous land acknowledgments are becoming more popular. The statements recognize the Indigenous people who lived on this land long before the rest of us — and their knowledge systems and connection to it. Today, you might see someone in a bio or Twitter profile identify themselves and where they live...
TUCSON, AZ
thewellesleynews.com

President Johnson announces official Wellesley College land acknowledgment

On Oct. 25, 2021, Wellesley College President Paula Johnson announced Wellesley’s official land acknowledgment.In an email she wrote, “While we celebrate this moment, we must also recognize that this land acknowledgment is just one step toward creating a vibrant and inclusive campus that recognizes the long history of racism and oppression in the United States and strives to uplift the contemporary lives of Indigenous peoples.”
WELLESLEY, MA
Upworthy

Thanksgiving is a 'day of mourning' to Indigenous people

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of genocide and violence against Native Americans that some readers may find distressing. There definitely was no mashed potatoes or pie at the first Thanksgiving, but still remains a core tenet of the holiday now. Much like the pie and mashed potatoes, the celebration of peace and prosperity shared by Native Americans and Pilgrims is, if not a myth, at least a half-truth. There are two sides to every story. The ones the English settlers have passed down over the years is that they landed in 1621 and met with the Wampanoag tribe, leading to three days of feasting and thanksgiving in 1621. The other side doesn't remember the story that way, but it's that version that's become mainstream and become synonymous with the holiday in America today. Native Hope, a group that aims to address the injustice done to Native Americans, says English settlers robbed Wampanoag graves and stole food from them in order to survive during their first years on this new continent, before eventually unleashing violence and carrying out genocide.
SOCIETY
New Jersey Monitor

Report: New Jersey schools fall short in serving students who are learning English

The pandemic worsened long-existing deficiencies in how New Jersey public school districts educate students who are learning to speak English, according to a recent report by three groups that advocate on education and immigration issues. English learners are disproportionately students of color and poor, so schools’ failure to meet their needs during the pandemic — and […] The post Report: New Jersey schools fall short in serving students who are learning English appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
EDUCATION
FOX40

Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No reason to celebrate’

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall the disease and oppression that European settlers […]
SOCIETY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Central Michigan Life

'Weekly Native Land Acknowledgment' introduced at SGA meeting

A land acknowledgement was introduced at an SGA meeting on Nov. 15 to honor the native land Central Michigan University resides on. “I wanted to have something for us in student government that actually acknowledged the fact that we exist,” said Ayebah Wilson, the indigenous senior who wrote the acknowledgement.
COLLEGES
wlsam.com

erienewsnow.com

