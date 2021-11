Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron will probably always be the Bachelorette golden couple that almost was. But their relationship wasn’t quite so picture-perfect as it seemed on ABC... or Instagram... or YouTube. In her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, out on Nov. 23, Brown revealed what actually went down between her and Cameron, and it’s not quite as peachy as you’d think. According to Brown, the duo hasn’t spoken in over six months. Not to mention, the last text Cameron ever sent Brown is pretty hard to read.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO