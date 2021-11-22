Your Thanksgiving meal in Louisiana likely costs more this year. Here's why

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With more families returning to large gatherings this holiday season, health experts say it’s important to keep your guests safe from food poisoning. The US Department of Agriculture is reminding us to refrigerate perishable items within two hours, and to freeze or eat your leftovers within four days. The USDA says not enough people know that food can become unsafe in the refrigerator after four days. In fact, 31 percent of participants in recent study said they would eat leftovers kept longer than four days in the refrigerator. After four days, spoilage bacteria can cause food to develop a bad smell or taste. Leftovers can be put into the freezer and they will be good for 2 to 6 months. If you’re reheating leftovers, make sure they reach 165-degrees before eating. Reheat sauces, soups and gravies safely by bringing them to a rolling boil. And if you use the microwave, always cover, and rotate your dishes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO