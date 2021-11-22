ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Thanksgiving meal in Louisiana likely costs more this year. Here's why

Cover picture for the articleAs a longtime grocer, Nicole Dorignac would typically associate the holiday season — one in which her store fills with shoppers looking to buy giant turkeys, ingredients for side dishes and their preferred pies — with a time of joy and celebration. But there’s something putting a damper on...

Lifestyle
iheart.com

Survey: Thanksgiving Dinner To Cost Americans More This Year

Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost Americans more this year. A survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation found the price of Thanksgiving dinner is up 14%. Dinner for a family of ten will cost $53.31 on average. Several factors led to the price increase including inflation, the difficulty in...
wwno.org

This Thanksgiving, let science help you roast a tastier turkey

I've got a kitchen confession: I don't do Thanksgiving turkey. It's not because of dietary restrictions, although I do try to limit my meat consumption. It's more a matter of soul-crushing disappointment. Years ago, my family and I decided we weren't going to serve Thanksgiving turkey anymore because it kept turning out dry and flavorless.
SCIENCE
Complex

Why Your Breakfast Food Might Cost More in 2022

Several breakfast food items will cost more in 2022 as General Mills is planning to raise prices as much as 20 percent on hundreds of products by mid-January, according to company letters obtained by CNN. Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Reese’s Puffs, and Trix are...
KUTV

Driving for your Thanksgiving holiday? Here's how much your trip might cost

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Americans to put their holiday travel plans on hold last year, and while the pandemic is definitely not over, more people across the nation are gearing up to fly or drive to a destination to celebrate with friends and family.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Thanksgiving Food People Hate the Most

Thanksgiving is only two days away. Nevertheless, people started to plan for it weeks or even months ago, buying the many items necessary for a complete Thanksgiving meal — including cranberry sauce. Hosts might be interested to know, however, that Cranberry sauce is the Thanksgiving food people hate the most. After months of travel restrictions, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: How New Orleans Makes All-American Thanksgiving Its Own

New Orleans is famous for restaurants. But if you really want to understand New Orleans food culture, there’s no better place than around the home table, hopefully with family and ideally on a holiday. This is where the bigger picture of the New Orleans food obsession unfurls. That’s what I’ve...
WSPY NEWS

Cost of Thanksgiving Meal Increases Significantly

Kendall Grundy Farm Bureau Executive Director Victoria Lundh says Thanksgiving costs are going up. A study monitored the prices of some common Thanksgiving ingredients. Your browser does not support the audio element. Lundh also said the supply of frozen turkeys has dropped by twenty percent.
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Leftovers Can Spoil Faster Than You Think

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With more families returning to large gatherings this holiday season, health experts say it’s important to keep your guests safe from food poisoning. The US Department of Agriculture is reminding us to refrigerate perishable items within two hours, and to freeze or eat your leftovers within four days. The USDA says not enough people know that food can become unsafe in the refrigerator after four days. In fact, 31 percent of participants in recent study said they would eat leftovers kept longer than four days in the refrigerator. After four days, spoilage bacteria can cause food to develop a bad smell or taste. Leftovers can be put into the freezer and they will be good for 2 to 6 months. If you’re reheating leftovers, make sure they reach 165-degrees before eating.  Reheat sauces, soups and gravies safely by bringing them to a rolling boil. And if you use the microwave, always cover, and rotate your dishes.    
FOOD & DRINKS

