Freeze Watch issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 11:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Heavy rain on snowpack may lead to increased runoff over the north Washington Cascades. Rises on small streams and creeks as well as minor rock slides are potential impacts. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the following counties, Chelan and Okanogan. * WHEN...From 10 PM PST this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in abrupt rises of creeks and streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The last several weeks have been quite wet. Additional rainfall may heighten the potential for rock slides in steep terrain especially in the vicinity of burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

