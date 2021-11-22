ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Freeze Watch issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Steuben; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations will be less than one inch. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...through 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly rain is expected this afternoon, but snow and sleet will mix in at times. Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight causing hazardous driving conditions.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dry conditions, combined with the strong winds, could cause rapid fire spread. Take care to not spark a fire.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations will be less than one inch. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...through 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly rain is expected this afternoon, but snow and sleet will mix in at times. Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight causing hazardous driving conditions.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 07:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-27 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Conditions This Morning A band of light rain and sleet will move across the area through mid morning. Temperatures will be at or below freezing in some areas for some very light freezing rain resulting in slick travel conditions. If you`re traveling this morning, please slow down and give yourself plenty of braking distance. Be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots, and remain alert for any smooth looking surfaces as that is likely to be a very thin glaze of ice. Conditions are anticipated to improve by late morning, as temperatures climb above the freezing mark and the precipitation tapers off.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
State
North Carolina State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Steuben; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations will be less than one inch. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...through 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly rain is expected this afternoon, but snow and sleet will mix in at times. Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight causing hazardous driving conditions.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams and Fulton Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. * WHEN...through 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and hazardous travel, especially on elevated and untreated road surfaces later this afternoon through the overnight. Motorists are advised to use caution as precipitation overspreads the region resulting in rapidly changing travel conditions.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 11:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Heavy rain on snowpack may lead to increased runoff over the north Washington Cascades. Rises on small streams and creeks as well as minor rock slides are potential impacts. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the following counties, Chelan and Okanogan. * WHEN...From 10 PM PST this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in abrupt rises of creeks and streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The last several weeks have been quite wet. Additional rainfall may heighten the potential for rock slides in steep terrain especially in the vicinity of burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 20:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 9 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Plumbing#Freeze Watch#Western Currituck
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 14:25:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-27 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Door WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 20:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southwestern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 14:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-27 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Snow is tapering to scattered snow showers with any additional snow accumulations less than an inch. Thus, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches possible. Easterly winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians including Unalaska and Nikolski. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could result in visibility as low as one quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will bring snow and blowing snow starting early Sunday morning into Monday morning. Strong winds from the front combined with cold polar air could potentially generate blizzard conditions over the warned area. Due to model uncertainty with exact storm track, a watch has been issued at this time.
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 11:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam; Grays Harbor; Jefferson .Heavy rainfall in the Olympics and Cascades will force sharp rises on rivers with flooding possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rivers flowing off the Olympics will rise this weekend with flooding possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 08:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-27 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Spokane Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Spokane, Cheney, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 20:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 10 feet. * WHERE...Saint Thomas, Saint John, and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 11:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .Heavy rainfall in the Olympics and Cascades will force sharp rises on rivers with flooding possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Mason. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The Skokomish River will be running high through this weekend with flooding possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA

