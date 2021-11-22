Freeze Watch issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-27 11:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam; Grays Harbor; Jefferson .Heavy rainfall in the Olympics and Cascades will force sharp rises on rivers with flooding possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rivers flowing off the Olympics will rise this weekend with flooding possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0