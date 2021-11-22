PENNCREST: Masks Not Required, Still Recommended, in Schools Starting Dec. 4

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special virtual meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16 to review the state’s emergency school mask requirement, officials announced. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will collect feedback from the public. There will also be testimony heard from a public health expert. Officials said the meeting will include an extended public comment period and an update on the COVID-19 response in Maryland will be provided. Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO