U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday urged a federal appeals court to affirm a lower court ruling and reject an effort by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of White House records that relate to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House select committee investigating the attack is trying to gain access to critical records held by the National Archives and Records Administration.

On Nov. 9, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan refused to issue the preliminary injunction sought by Trump, triggering an appeal by the former president.

Attorneys for the House filed a brief Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

"Far from being able to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits, Mr. Trump is extremely unlikely to win on his claims," the brief said. "The Select Committee's request is squarely within its jurisdiction and driven by a clear legislative purpose: to understand the facts and causes surrounding the Jan. 6 attack in order to develop legislation and other measures that will protect our nation from a future assault."

The brief filed last week by Trump's attorneys said:

"Appellees and the court below contend that Congress possesses almost limitless power to issue requests for sensitive, privileged presidential records on any matter, at any time, for any reason. This unprecedented claim lacks a limiting principle, is not consistent with our constitutional separation of powers, and should be rejected."

Oral arguments before the three-judge appellate panel are set for Nov. 30.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results