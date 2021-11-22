ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. House: Trump records on Capitol riot can help prevent future attacks

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday urged a federal appeals court to affirm a lower court ruling and reject an effort by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of White House records that relate to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House select committee investigating the attack is trying to gain access to critical records held by the National Archives and Records Administration.

On Nov. 9, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan refused to issue the preliminary injunction sought by Trump, triggering an appeal by the former president.

Attorneys for the House filed a brief Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

"Far from being able to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits, Mr. Trump is extremely unlikely to win on his claims," the brief said. "The Select Committee's request is squarely within its jurisdiction and driven by a clear legislative purpose: to understand the facts and causes surrounding the Jan. 6 attack in order to develop legislation and other measures that will protect our nation from a future assault."

The brief filed last week by Trump's attorneys said:

"Appellees and the court below contend that Congress possesses almost limitless power to issue requests for sensitive, privileged presidential records on any matter, at any time, for any reason. This unprecedented claim lacks a limiting principle, is not consistent with our constitutional separation of powers, and should be rejected."

Oral arguments before the three-judge appellate panel are set for Nov. 30.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Lucy May
5d ago

to everyone saying “get over it already” or “what a waste of time” – wouldn’t it be neat if trump just released the records so we can move on?

tony
5d ago

Release of records of Portland Minneapolis Kenosha LA Chicago riots sedition burning looting destruction insurrection … of responsables oculi get city ayote councils even governors…

Lillian Dahmen
5d ago

Trumps records needs to be released. In no way can he get executive privilege. He instigated the whole Jan 6th failed insurrection. He plotted and carried out and watched as his trumptards fought they’re way into the Capital hoping they actually hung Mike Pence. Trump is a complete disgrace to the USA. Why would ANYONE let his records be hiding after that? They wouldn’t and shouldn’t. Get it done!!!

