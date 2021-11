Hyrule has a curious form of currency. Most fantasy societies use coinage as their medium of exchange. Instead, the Zelda universe buys and sells exclusively in gemstones known as Rupees. Such a thing would be unheard of in our world, as precious stones are a rarity in most locales. As a thought experiment, what if we were to take real pieces of jewelry, and price them against the Rupee? The value of the stones would be based on their color, just like it is in the Zelda games. With this in mind, what real jewellery piece do you think would be worth the most in Hyrule?

