Jersey Shore University Medical Center Earns National Seal of Approval in Echocardiography
Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was recently granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in the area of adult transthoracic echocardiography (TTE). This milestone demonstrates the academic medical center’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography as well as ongoing...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0