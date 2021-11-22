Mechanicsburg hardware store under new ownership, minimal changes expected

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fixture in downtown Mechanicsburg is being sold, but it is staying put.

Ritter’s True Value Hardware opened on Main Street in Mechanicsburg 113 years ago. The Ritter family sold the business just a few years back.

Now, the store is being sold again, by the owner of a True Value Hardware store in Shippensburg. The store changes hands on New Year’s Day and abc27 has been told the new owner will keep the store open as is and retain the current employees.

