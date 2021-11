[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere “Kobayashi Maru.”]. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) may now be captain of the U.S.S. Discovery — she took command at the end of the Season 3 finale, but we only saw her in the chair long enough to say “let’s fly” — but that’s not going to stop her from being the one to volunteer to head straight into danger. But even she might have to stop and think before acting after witnessing a shocking event at the end of the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere.

